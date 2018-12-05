Cardi B Filmed New Music Video in Sexy Outfit Just Before Announcing Split from Husband Offset

Marital troubles can’t stop Cardi B.

Just hours before the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker, 26, announced that she’d split from her husband of 15 months, fellow rapper Offset, she attended a shoot in Miami for an upcoming music video wearing nothing but a rhinestone bikini.

Her famously huge engagement and wedding rings both were missing from her finger. Clearly visible, though, was her toned stomach just five months after welcoming her first child, baby girl Kulture Kiari, with Offset, 26. The Bronx native still seemed to have a smile on her face for much of the session.

Also this week, she was seen filming while decked out in an orange bra and thong, and appeared to have airbrush painted her entire body orange with black tiger stripes.

In a shocking Instagram video posted early Wednesday, Cardi revealed she and the Migos star were calling it quits because they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she began.

“We are really good friends, and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she continued.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” the former stripper concluded.

Offset also responded to Cardi’s video, writing, “Y’all won.”

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

While the split was upsetting to some fans, many others were convinced it was a joke. Cardi is known for pulling pranks on social media.

“Naaaa this is a stunt because how u say s— haven’t been working out for a long time? Y’all was just posted up lovey dovey! I know u Cardi…. u don’t do fake love! I call bulls—,” one fan wrote in the comment section of Cardi’s video.

The announcement comes just a few days after she shared photos of herself and Offset kissing at a recent Lakers game.

One month before giving birth, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were married. He proposed to her on October 28, 2017, onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia with an 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” Cardi wrote at the time. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”