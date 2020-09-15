Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage Following Rumors of His Infidelity

Cardi B and Offset are officially calling it quits after three years of marriage.

The "WAP" rapper, 27, filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse on Tuesday, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the Migos rapper, 28, had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirms. The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, is due in court Nov. 4.

Reps for Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity. In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset Francis Specker/CBS/Getty

"No, it's not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?" Cardi wrote in a tweet at the time. "Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

In a February 2018 interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi opened up about the situation and why she decided to stay.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision," she added. "It's not right, what he f—ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

The pair stayed together in the following months, and Cardi revealed during her April 2018 Saturday Night Live debut that she and Offset were expecting. Their daugher Kul July 10, 2018, Cardi gave birth to their daughter Kulture. (Along with Kulture, Offset also has three children from previous relationships.)

"Kulture :')…no better feeling ❤️," Cardi captioned a nude shot of her baby bump on Instagram a day after delivering.

The familial bliss was short-lived, though. That August, Cardi was involved in an incident with two bartenders at Angel's Strip Club in Queens, New York. The bartenders claimed the rapper ordered an attack on them because she believed Offset had had an affair with one of them. After being indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges, including two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of assault, Cardi pleaded not guilty. (A verdict has not been reached in the case.)

Then in December 2018, Cardi confirmed that she and Offset had split, saying a since-deleted Instagram video that they "grew out of love."

"So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now," Cardi said.

"We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time," she continued.

"It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father," she concluded.

Offset pleaded for his wife to come back, offering a lengthy apology on Instagram a week after Cardi announced their split.

"I only got one birthday wish and that's to get my wife back Cardi," Offset began. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy."

The rapper then addressed his recent behavior, saying, "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."

"I'm trying to be a better person," he added. "I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi. I love you."

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

A month later, in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed that Cardi and Offset had reconciled.

"He has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after, Cardi said her decision to get back with Offset was "a personal thing."

"It's just like — to make things perfect … it takes time," she said. "You know, f— and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there's a child involved and family involved."

The pair then made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys the following month with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards that May.

In Vogue’s January 2020 cover story, Cardi revisited her decision to forgive and reconcile with her husband following his infidelity.

"Everybody has issues," Cardi told the outlet. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most," she continued. "Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Francis Specker/Getty Images

Cardi also addressed the criticism she faced when she chose to take her husband back knowing he cheated, saying that many of her fans and followers on social media were disappointed in her.

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," she said. "But it's real-life s—. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down."

However, the star said people need to recognize that marriages aren't easy and people make mistakes.

"People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open,” she said. "That's including everything."

Image zoom Cardi B and Offset

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama."

"There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said. "They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."