Cardi B Left Injured After Trying to Fight Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week Party

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B just turned physical!

On Friday night, the rappers got into an altercation at the Harper’s Bazaar party, a source confirms to PEOPLE. The bash was part of the festivities for New York Fashion Week.

Video of the incident was posted on social media. In it, Cardi B can be seen making a lunge towards someone, though it is not entirely clear if its the “Barbie Dreams” rapper.

An insider tells PEOPLE that Cardi arrived at the event first. After Nicki showed up, there was an “altercation” on the second-floor balcony during a Christina Aguilera performance.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside.

Cardi was seen leaving the party barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

In video obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen removing her shoe as she screams: “I will f— you up repetitively.

An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE that there have been no arrests at this point and officials are still on the scene, noting that while the “incident itself has ended, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Altercations at Fashion Week events are hardly the norm, so the altercation quickly became the talk of the party, with many of the famous attendees hunched over their phones to watch the video.