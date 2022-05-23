"Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are," Cardi B said in a new interview with David Letterman for his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction

Cardi B Says She Feels a 'Responsibility' to Talk Politics with Fans: 'I Use the F— Out of My Platform'

Cardi B is opening up about why she chooses to share her political beliefs with fans.

During a recent interview with David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, the rapper discussed feeling a "responsibility" to speak publicly about her political opinions.

"I don't really put a lot of political things in my music, but I use the f— out of my platform," Cardi, 29, told the 75-year-old former talk show host. "And I have used my platform even when I was a dancer. Because you might think that people are not looking, but they are."

After initially praising Senator Bernie Sanders in the early stages of the 2016 and 2020 United States presidential elections, Cardi supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden ahead of his POTUS win. Months before the election, she spoke to the 79-year-old now-president in an interview for Elle about Medicare, free college tuition, and racial equality, among other topics.

Elsewhere in her discussion with Letterman, Cardi detailed the inspiration behind her decision to speak up when it comes to politics. "I mean, I'm a hood chick, and I'm from the Bronx," she said. "A lot of people relate to me and follow me because they want to see how I'm dressed, they want to see my lifestyle."

"I feel like I have a responsibility to also share to them like, 'Hey, while you here and you're checking my outfit and checking my music, check out what's going on over here in this part of the world,'" Cardi continued.

Following the release of her 2020 Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "WAP," Cardi took to Twitter last year to discuss criticism surrounding their 2021 Grammys performance of the track from Wisconsin Rep. Glenn Grothman.

While speaking on the U.S. House floor, Grothman — a Republican — began, "I receive complaints in my office, and rightfully so, about Cardi B and the Grammys."

"They wonder why we are paying the FCC (Federal Communications Commission, which regulates communications by radio, TV, wire, satellite and cable both domestically and abroad) if [the FCC] feels that this should be in living rooms across the nation."

He went on, "I realize that [Vice President] Kamala Harris has used her fame to promote this performer, but I assure the FCC that millions of Americans would view her performance as inconsistent with basic decency."

"Wake up FCC and begin to do your job, the moral decline of America is partly due to your utter complacency," Grothman concluded.

Soon after, the rapper responded to Grothman's comments, writing on Twitter, "This gets me so mad ya don't even know!"

"I think we all been on the edge this week since we seen police brutality back to back including watching one of the biggest case in history go down DUE to police brutality but wait ! This is wat [sic] state representative [Glenn Grothman] decide [sic] to talk about 🤔."

She continued in a separate tweet, "Mind you ... can't give a word about Jacob Blake [who was shot by officer Rusten Sheskey in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August] or give him proper Justice but this part of the reason why !!!!!"

"They giving seats to F—IN IDIOTS!!" Cardi wrote, "This is why people gotta vote, elect better people cause you got these dum [sic] asses representing states."

More recently, Cardi posted a series of tweets to honor Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April 2022 and encouraged her followers to speak up and not feel shame if they experience sexual misconduct.

"Before April is over, don't forget it's sexual assault awareness month, no means no! It's [sic] doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn't matter who you are, male or female," wrote the Grammy winner. "For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it's the monsters who do this."

A follow-up tweet saw Cardi shift her focus to parents of young children, encouraging them to let their children know to talk with their family members about uncomfortable situations. "Also parents we can't forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it," said the musician, who shares two kids with husband and rapper Offset: daughter Kulture, 3½, and 8-month-old son Wave.