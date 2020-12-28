Cardi B 'Feels Good' After $25 Million Dollar Case Against Former Manager Is Dismissed

In April 2018, Klenord Raphael sued the rapper for $10 million dollars after claiming he discovered her in 2015 and was fired in a breach of contract — she countersued him that July for $15 million

After being named Billboard's Woman of the Year last month, Cardi B has one more milestone to celebrate this season.

The rap star, 28, can put the past behind her now that an ongoing lawsuit brought by her former manager Klenord Raphael has come to an end, PEOPLE confirms.

In April 2018, Raphael sued Cardi for $10 million dollars, claiming he was fired in a breach of contract after discovering the rapper in 2015 and accused her of unjust enrichment and defamation. Raphael went on to allege in documents obtained by The Blast that in March 2018, Cardi disregarded their legal agreement to sign with record label Quality Control. Raphael claimed she was still represented by him when her breakthrough hit "Bodak Yellow" was released, adding that he was responsible for her spot on the reality show Love & Hip Hop, which initially helped launch her career.

That July, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) countersued Raphael for $15 million and alleged that he signed her original deal without a lawyer present. On Thursday, both court filings were reportedly dissolved in court, according to AllHipHop. Documents obtained by the outlet, which was first to report the news, indicate that, "This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney's fees."

Image zoom Offset and wife Cardi B | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A statement to PEOPLE from both parties reads, "Cardi and the KSR Group have agreeably parted ways and their dispute has been resolved. In addition, Cardi has renegotiated her deal with Atlantic Records and is happy with the outcome of both deals. She is looking forward to 2021 and releasing new music. The KSR Group will continue its mission of breaking new artists who achieve worldwide impact and acclaim."

"Feels good to be free," the Grammy-winner tweeted on Sunday in response to a tweet celebrating the dissolution.

Days after the legal matters were concluded, Cardi celebrated Christmas at her Atlanta home with her 2-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, whom she shares with her Migos star husband Offset.

In a post she shared on her Instagram, which pictured her elaborate Christmas decorations that were complete with multiple Christmas trees, she wrote, "Next year, imma just hire a photographer 😫 But they look so beautiful 💞Merry Christmas."

Kulture received several gifts, including a Dolce & Gabbana princess doll. Ahead of the holiday, Cardi showed off her elaborate decor in an Instagram video. "I really can't believe this is my home," she captioned her post. "I be proud of us every time I'm here."