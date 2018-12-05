Did Cardi B and Offset Really Break Up? Some Fans Are Hoping it's Just a Prank

Is Cardi B taking her fans for a ride?

That’s what many seem to think after the 26-year-old rapper announced on Instagram early Wednesday morning that she and husband Offset — who share 5-month-old daughter, Kulture Kiari — are splitting after 15 months of marriage.

Despite the heartfelt clip, some on social media are speculating that Cardi broke the news as a subtle way to promote her upcoming music video — she’s been photographed shooting it in Miami wearing a rhinestone bikini, full-body paint and no rings — and Offset’s first solo album, which drops next week.

Cardi B and Offset John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Cardi b and offset breaking up on the same week she’s releasing a music video and him releasing his solo album kckgkgj I don’t buy it,” tweeted one fan.

cardi b and offset breaking up on the same week she’s releasing a music video and him releasing his solo album kckgkgj I don’t buy it pic.twitter.com/5OHeC3gXoe — Aminlovwitha Snowman (@PregnantSnowman) December 5, 2018

“Offset is too off set for cardi B & they can’t really be too upset because Cardi b is releasing her new video & offset is releasing his solo album on the same week they split Hmm….Marketing strategy Nice 1,” wrote another alongside a skeptical-looking meme.

Offset is too off set for cardi B & they can't really be too upset because

Cardi b is releasing her new video & offset is releasing his solo album on thesame week they split

Hmm….Marketing strategy

Nice 1👍 pic.twitter.com/Ct1nDuzwWJ — 🇳🇬Dreadnstyn🇳🇬 (@dreadnstyn) December 5, 2018

Another fan praised 26-year-old Offset’s record label, Quality Control, insisting, “The QC rollout for Offset’s album is already off to a good start.”

The QC rollout for Offset’s album is already off to a good start. — C̶S̶W̶K̶ (@TYhsXsc__) December 5, 2018

Others, though, are just convinced it’s one of Cardi’s old pranks and hope they’re still together.

“This Cardi B / Offset breakup cannot be real,” pleaded one woman.

This Cardi B / Offset breakup cannot be real. — MGH (@MichelleGHunder) December 5, 2018

“Knaw that’s bull—, that would’ve been too quick. Your not that type of person, 2 give up like that & so is he,” commented one follower on the Instagram video itself.

“Stop lying b lol,” joked another.

“How I’m confused y’all was just kissed up at the game, I think she lying,” wrote another.

“Naaaa this is a stunt because how u say s— haven’t been working out for a long time? Y’all was just posted up lovey dovey! I know u Cardi…. u don’t do fake love! I call bulls—,” someone added.

Representatives for Cardi B and Offset did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

The announcement comes just a few days after Cardi shared photos of herself and Offset kissing at a recent Lakers game.

Cardi B and Offset Splash News

In her Instagram video, the Bronx native revealed that she and the Migos star were calling it quits because they “grew out of love.”

“So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now,” she began.

“We are really good friends, and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she continued.

“It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce, and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” the former stripper concluded.

Offset also responded to Cardi’s video, writing, “Y’all won.”

One month before giving birth, Cardi revealed that she and Offset were married. He proposed to her on October 28, 2017, onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia with an 8-carat, pear-shaped halo diamond sparkler.

Cardi B and Offset Maciel-Twist/BACKGRID

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!” Cardi wrote at the time. “Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other.”