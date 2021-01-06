Cardi B Fans Hilariously Mistake Her Butt Cheek For a 'Pregnant Belly': 'Sexy Mission Fail'
"Girl I’m thinking that’s a baby belly 😭," one user commented on Cardi B's post
No, Cardi B fans, she's not pregnant!
On Wednesday, after the rap star, 28, shared a photo of her husband Offset, 29, holding one of her butt cheeks for a sexy Instagram post, some fans were not exactly sure what was being shown. Some users commented, mistakenly thinking that she was revealing that the pair — who are parents to daughter Kulture, 2½ — were expecting a second child.
Shortly after sharing the post with the caption, "Can’t wait to get home .... Horny Hyena," Cardi caught wind of the misinterpretation.
"Not me posting a picture on IG of Set grabbing my ass cheek and people in the comments thinking he touching a pregnant belly 😒😒😒😒 ," she tweeted. "Sexy mission fail 🤦🏽♀️."
Fans originally flooded her Instagram with funny comments thinking she was soon to "become a mom of two."
"Thought you were announcing another pregnancy...man goodnight," one person wrote.
"Why I thought this was a pregnancy announcement? 😩" a third person chimed in.
"Girl I’m thinking that’s a baby belly 😭," someone else wrote.
RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says She Is a 'Very Sexual Person' but 'Not Around' Daughter: 'I Make Music for Adults'
The silly misunderstanding comes days after Cardi B shared a video in which she quickly turned off her song "WAP" as soon as her toddler entered the room.
Responding to criticism about the viral hit, Cardi responded, "Ya [sic] needs to stop with this already! I'm not [JoJo Siwa]! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults. Parents are responsible on what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person, but not around my child, just like every other parent should be."
Last month, Billboard's woman of the year spoke about double standards in the music industry.
"I don't want to be like, 'Oh, female artists, we have it hard. But we do f—ing be having it mad hard!" she told the magazine. "I could be bumping to one bitch's music, and the next day, people are telling you, 'Oh, this girl is better than Cardi. She's gonna end Cardi.' I hate that y'all do that. Why do you want me to argue and not like this girl?"