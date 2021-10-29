Watch Cardi B Face Her Fear of Heights in Clip From Cardi Tries: 'I'm Getting Nervous'

It's never a boring day with Cardi B!

In a clip from the latest episode of Cardi Tries shared exclusively with PEOPLE on Friday, the rap star faces her fear of heights alongside comedians Rickey Thompson and Denzel Dion. In the clip, the rapper hilariously suits up and is lifted nearly 100 feet into the air by a crane.

In the beginning of the clip, a pregnant Cardi and Dion are waiting inside the cage nervously before it begins to ascend into the air — as Thompson says "let's get em on up now Mr. crane man."

As soon as it starts lifting them, Cardi, 29, says "oh my god why is it moving" — then screams "why it dangle like that."

"I swear to god," she adds.

Cardi B Faces Fear of Heights Cardi B | Credit: Facebook Watch

Meanwhile, both Dion, 23, and Cardi begin to panic as Thompson, 25, yells they've reached 20 feet.

When they reach 50 feet, Thompson yells "stop, get me down — I'm not playing." Cardi in turn is also panicking and says "stop" and "I'm really getting nervous now" as she crouches down.

During the episode, Cardi opened up about her fear of heights.

"People think that facing your fears means ghosts and haunted houses. I'm not afraid of that. I'm afraid of heights and oceans," Cardi says.

After the crane experience, however, the rapper says she's had enough for one day.

"I don't really want to face no more fears, today was enough," she says.

The full episode was released on Friday and viewers can watch it on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch.

Viewers can also expect to watch Cardi take on other height-based challenges such as walking the plank in virtual reality using an Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality headset.

This episode of Cardi Tries is only the latest in the action-packed show in which the star takes on outrageous challenges — and does it in Cardi fashion.

In August, PEOPLE got an exclusive clip from Cardi's episode where she tries out rhythmic gymnastics before signing her daughter up.

"I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I'm gonna make sure my daughter can do," Cardi told Amanda Seales in the episode. "Now that she turned 3, I'm gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything."