"Thank you everyone that’s been showing [Invasion of Privacy] love today. It feels like a birthday," she tweeted, referring to the album's third anniversary

Cardi B Says She Has 'Bittersweet Memories' of Making Invasion of Privacy: 'I Faced Many Challenges'

Cardi B is celebrating the third anniversary of her breakthrough album, Invasion of Privacy.

On Tuesday, the star, 28, shared a heartfelt post thanking her longtime music listeners for their support as she opened up about making the Grammy-winning LP.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Thank you everyone that's been showing [Invasion of Privacy] love today. It feels like a birthday lols. 😂," she tweeted. "I get real sweet and bittersweet memories when I listen to the album, I faced many challenges thru the process and after, but the outcome was beautiful and successful. Love you forever."

She also shared a fan-made video congratulating the rap star for three years of the album. "Awwww this is sooo bute 🖤💛…Thank you guys," she wrote.

Invasion of Privacy, which dropped on April 6, 2018, peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart two weeks after its debut and remained on the list for 122 weeks. The album also peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it charted for 156 weeks. (The LP later won a Grammy for best rap album.)

The album featured tracks such as "Drip" with Migos, "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, "Ring" with Kehlani and "Best Life" with Chance the Rapper.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Lets 2-Year-Old Daughter Kulture Do Her Makeup: 'I Look Pretty?'

Last year, she was named Billboard's Woman of the Year. After receiving the title, Cardi told the outlet, "I don't want to be like, 'Oh, female artists, we have it hard,' but we do f—ing be having it mad hard!"