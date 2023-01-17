Cardi B Explains Why She Called Off Divorce to Work on Marriage with Offset: 'He Wanted to Change'

Cardi B is opening up about why she decided to stay with Offset after filing for divorce from the Migos rapper in 2020.

In an interview from the upcoming debut episode of The Jason Lee Show, the 30-year-old "Up" rapper recalled the difficult time in her relationship with Offset, 31, and spoke about how they got through it.

"Me and Offset, we was not seeing eye-to-eye. This was like, the same year I filed for divorce and everything," Cardi told host Jason Lee in a clip shared exclusively with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the episode's premiere on Tuesday night.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in July 2018. Over the following year, they broke up and reunited amid rumors of Offset's infidelity before Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020, citing "irreconcilable differences."

One month later, Cardi spoke about the divorce in two Twitter audio clips. "I didn't really want to talk about my relationship s— because I know y'all sick and tired of me going back and forth with Offset," she started before calling out fans for her using the word "abusive" to describe Offset and their relationship.

"Y'all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" she said in one of the clips. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices."

At the time, Cardi described their marital issues as "regular relationship s—," before admitting that she filed for her divorce Kulture's father a lesson. "If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n— a f—ing lesson and f—ing file for divorce, I could do that," she said. "It's my life. I'm not getting no f—ing abuse."

In November 2020, the divorce case was "dismissed without prejudice," and the pair got back together once again.

"I'm gonna let him talk about this because the main thing that was really bothering me — I'ma let him say it," she continued during the chat with Lee. "I want him to say it, because I feel like that's really part of his story."

She ensured the host that Offset altered his behavior. "The main thing that I wanted him to stop and everything, he stopped and he changed, and it showed me that he wanted to change for me," she said.

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, son Wave Set, on Sept. 4, 2021.

In November 2021, she told the hosts of E!'s Daily Pop that she's "happy" she and Offset worked through some of the hardest obstacles in her marriage. "We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better," she said at the time. "I feel like I've never been happier."

The "WAP" rapper added, "I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The 'I have your back, you have my back.' It's never been stronger."