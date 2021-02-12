Cardi B Explains Unexpected Meaning Behind Song 'Up' — Catching Jimmy Fallon Completely Off Guard

The Tonight Show host hilariously reacted to the rapper's explanation for her "Up" lyrics

Cardi B has a way with words!

While appearing on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Grammy-winning rapper, 28, opened up about her new chart-topping single "Up." In particular, she elaborated on the true meaning behind the lyric "If it's up, then it's stuck."

First, Cardi explained that her husband Offset says the phrase "a lot," which originally led her to believe it was a "Georgia thing," but then fans from other Southern states informed her that they use the phrase too.

"'If it's up, then it's stuck.' What does that mean?" asked Fallon, 46.

"Um, so have you ever taken a poop, right, and it don't come out?" Cardi began, as the late-night TV host looked down at his desk, completely caught off guard. "It's just up and it's stuck. Yeah."

Awkward silence followed, before Fallon finally responded. "Wow," he said, as Cardi nodded.

"Alright," he continued. "I mean, I guess you can take from it whatever you want. There's other ways to look at it, I guess."

"It's a metaphorical quote," added Cardi.

Cardi debuted the new single last Friday, along with a sexy music video featuring her in a variety of NSFW outfits. "Up" marked the artist's first musical release since her mega-hit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion last year.

The track is expected to appear on the rapper's upcoming sophomore album.

In an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the rapper discussed her approach to her latest single.



"My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before. If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic, I want it to be about something else," she said.