Cardi B Explains Why She Tried to Fight Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week Party

Cardi B is setting the record straight on why things between herself and Nicki Minaj got physical at the Harper’s Bazaar party at New York Fashion Week Friday.

Shortly after leaving the event injured and with her dress ripped, the rapper posted a scathing Instagram post directed at her fellow female rapper.

“I’ve let a lot of s— slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—– with them!!” Cardi said, avoiding using Nicki’s name, in a statement.

“I let you talk big s— about me!!” I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!”

Cardi then went on to explain that Nicki allegedly attacked her parenting skills, which is what ultimately pushed her over the edge.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; (2)

“But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—– off!!”

“I’ve worked to hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they p—-!! This s— really is for entertainment!!” Cardi concluded, adding the caption “PERIOD.”

Cardi B and husband Offset have a baby daughter Kulture Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In the videos posted on social media, Cardi can be seen charging at someone. It’s not clear if its Nicki.

In another video, Cardi can be heard screaming “say some s— about my daughter again.”

Following the fight, Cardi was escorted out of the building by security. In photographs, she can be seen walking barefoot with a large lump on her forehead.

An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE that no arrests have been made and that the “incident itself has ended, the investigation is still ongoing.”

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Cardi and Nicki’s fight comes just a few months after the rappers seemingly made up at the Met Gala in May. The two were photographed talking and smiling while inside.

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals Nicki Minaj Met Gala Chat Was About an ‘Issue’: ‘My Feelings Was Really Hurt’

However, on the red carpet just moments before, Nicki seemingly took a jab at Cardi.

“You know what, because I’m the bad guy, and I wanted to make sure that the bad guy was here,” Nicki said, making a face at the camera.

“Album dropping June 15, it’s called Queen.”

On July 10, Cardi welcomed her first child— daughter Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset.