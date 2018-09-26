Cardi B Wonders What Song Is Stuck in Her Head — and an Even Stevens Actress Has the Answer

Cardi B had a certain song stuck in her head — and an Even Stevens actress jumped to help her identify it.

In a video, “I Like It” rapper, 25, said, “Who remembers this song?” before launching into an upbeat rendition of “We Went to the Moon in 1969,” the informative ditty that Christy Carlson Romano, 34, sang on the Disney Channel show.

After her performance, Cardi B, in bold purple eye shadow, added, “I’m mad that I still know that song after all these years. You know that song?”

Romano, who starred as Ren Stevens on the show, reposted Cardi B’s video and wrote, “Hey @iamcardib I think I know who sang this…”

RELATED: Cardi B Sits Front Row at Dolce & Gabbana After Ripping Label’s Dress During N.Y.C. Fight

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Drops Colorful ‘Barbie Dreams’ Music Video Days After Cardi B Fight

Between identifying old songs and growing her family, Romano is busy these days. She exclusively told PEOPLE in August that she and husband Brendan Rooney are expecting their second child in February.

“I always wanted two kids and I feel so blessed to have this experience again,” explained Romano, who is already mom to 21-month-old Isabella “Izzy” Victoria. “My husband and I are overjoyed that our little girl is going to have a sibling.”

Christy Carlson Romano and Brendan Rooney Alicia Mink

RELATED: Christy Carlson Romano’s Blog: The Real Reasons Moms Should Be Celebrated on Mother’s Day

“We’re trying to explain it to Isabella that there is a baby inside Mommy,” Romano added. “The babies are so close in age and we are still in the mindset of changing diapers.”