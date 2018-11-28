Cardi B makes money moves and wears bloody shoes — but she does not defecate in her pants.

After The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil called out the rapper, 26, for posting a sponsored Instagram for a brand of detox tea, Cardi responded with an epic response.

In a series of tweets, Jamil, 32, accused Cardi of promoting a potentially harmful product she doesn’t actually take. “They got Cardi B on the laxative nonsense ‘detox’ tea. GOD I hope all these celebrities all s— their pants in public, the way the poor women who buy this nonsense upon their recommendation do,” she wrote.

The Grammy nominee was quick to clap back at the actress. “I will never s— my pants cause there’s public bathrooms… oooo and bushes,” Cardi wrote in the comments section of a fan account, which was first spotted by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Cardi B/Instagram

Later, Jamil clarified her comments about Cardi, tweeting: “She will never s— her pants, not because of bushes, but because she probably doesn’t ever take the products she promotes… during her promotional video she keeps looking at the name of the product on the cup… almost as if she’s never seen it.”

Jamil’s remark was directed at Cardi after the mother of one shared an Instagram video showing off her post-pregnancy body, crediting the tea for helping her lose weight she’d gained after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari, four months ago on July 10.

If celebs and influencers were actually honest with us about some of these diet/detox products… pic.twitter.com/OQsJobGOQN — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) November 28, 2018

Instead of drinking the tea, which is known to have a laxative effect on consumers, Jamil urged her followers to lose weight the natural way — by eating healthy.

“If you want to ‘curb your appetite’ eat some damn green vegetables or have some nutritious natural vegetable soup,” she tweeted. “Don’t drink these ‘detox’ teas. You need fiber! Not something that honestly just makes you have diarrhea the day you take it and constipates you in the long run…”

“Generally just don’t ever take diet advice from women who know nothing about nutrition/basic advertising ethics,” she added. “IF you want to get healthier, talk to a trainer/doctor.”

On Tuesday, Jamil double downed on her opinion about detox tea. “I attack women who sell non FDA and non-medically-advised damaging products that are dishonest about what they actually do to your body,” she responded on Twitter after a fan accused her of “attacking” women.

She also tweeted, “Have empathy for those who are younger and more vulnerable, accept that with the privelege [sic] of money and platform DOES come responsibility, and that our words and action carry weight, so we best make sure we are being good.”