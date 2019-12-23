Cardi B Drops $5,000 on Children's Toys for Charity at Target: Report

Cardi B Claus is coming to town!

The rapper was spotted at a local Miami, Florida, Target on Friday, where TMZ reports she stocked up on thousands of dollars in gifts for children — everything from dollhouses to sports sets and more. The holiday haul — reportedly valued at $5,000 — was then loaded into a rented moving truck before heading off to be delivered to lucky recipients. A rep for Cardi B didn’t immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the “Press” singer’s past generosity is well-documented. Last year, the rapper visited the Gravesend neighborhood in Brooklyn to donate free winter coats to families in need. Although she was raised in the Bronx, Brooklyn has special meaning for Cardi — it’s where she shot her videos for “Red Barz” and “Pull Up on Me.”

“I want these kids to learn from me that you got to give back to the hood,” she told reporters. “These kids follow me, these kids listen to my music.”

“We’ve gotta set an example for the kids and the future,” Cardi, 27, added. “You know, sometimes people think that we just be doing the messed up things, but we really, really, really care for our kids, our community and everything.”

Earlier this fall, the star and mom of 17-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari told PEOPLE she was excited to be keeping her celebrations low-key this year. “I’m going to Atlanta,” she said of heading to her husband’s hometown for Thanksgiving. “I spend it with Offset‘s family. A lot of open space down there so I can’t wait.”

And though she admits she’s not a whiz in the kitchen (“I could help smash up the potatoes”), she said she’s up for any challenge. “I feel like I could do a really good mac and cheese,” she offered before jokingly adding, “I don’t think they’re gonna trust me though.”