Cardi B is giving back to her hometown amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The Bronx-born rapper, 27, donated 20,000 bottles of OWYN — a vegan, plant-based meal replacement supplement drink — to New York City-area hospitals so that medical staff and ambulance crews can stay nourished while fighting the virus on the front lines, PEOPLE confirms.

TMZ reports that Cardi (born Belcalis Almánzar) wanted to help workers who don’t get a chance to eat during their shifts as the growing number of coronavirus patients overwhelms hospitals and their staffs. The outlet was the first to report the news.

Last month, Cardi spoke out about the severity of the disease in a now-viral video posted to Instagram in which she says “coronavirus — s— is real.” The video has since spawned a catchy, chart-topping remix titled “Coronavirus” by Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz, as well as a dance on TikTok.

“I’m glad yaaa having fun,” Cardi wrote on Instagram in response.

On Twitter, both Davidson and Cardi made a commitment to donate money they receive from the song. “Months from now there [will] be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will Donate !” Cardi wrote.

Last week, Cardi also pledged her support for another cause: freeing Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ breakout star Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, from prison. (Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being found guilty in 2019 of paying a hitman $3,000 to kill his rival, Carole Baskin.)

“Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free,” Cardi wrote on Twitter.

Cardi joins a number of celebrities who are donating amid the coronavirus pandemic, including Elton John, Dolly Parton, Oprah Winfrey and Taylor Swift.

As of Friday, more than 6,600 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database, with at least 258,611 people diagnosed with the disease.

