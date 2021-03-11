Cardi B Doesn't Think Selena Gomez 'Should Retire' from Music, Instead Recommends a 'Bad Bitch Era'

"She is such a sweetheart in person," Cardi B wrote about her fellow Latina

Selena, don't retire just yet!

Cardi B made it clear she wants to hear more from Selena Gomez after the singer hinted in an interview that she was looking to step away from music to focus on her acting career.

"I don't think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her," the 28-year-old rapper tweeted about her "Taki Taki" collaborator. "I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas."

"A bad bitch era is needed tho," Cardi explained. "'A bitch I'm nice sweet girl but I'm a rich bad bitch too.'"

In a third tweet, the rap star described the Rare songstress, 28, as a "sweetheart in person."

I like Selena tho," she wrote. "I defend her cause she is such a sweetheart in person. Us celebs get picked apart all the time but she is just [too] sweet to go thru that."

"If she wants to leave, leave cause you want [to] not cause of these f—ers," she added.

Cardi B's tweets come after Gomez told Vogue that she was going to give music a last try before focusing on acting and producing.

"It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously," she told the magazine. "I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough."

"I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different," she added. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

Gomez, however, later clarified saying, "I need to be careful" as she explained that she wanted to spend more time producing and "give myself a real shot at acting."