The day after the news broke that Selena Gomez is seeking professional treatment for an emotional breakdown, those who collaborated with her on the hit single “Taki Taki” are showing their support.

Cardi B, who is also featured in the song, and DJ Snake, its primary artist, both posted messages Thursday calling out the 26-year-old’s strength.

The rapper, 26, shared a photo on Instagram of a singing Gomez taken during her Revival World Tour with the words “You Are Amazing” edited on top. Also on his story, DJ Snake, 32, wrote, “Get well soon Queen, prayers are sending” with the praying hands emoji and tagging pop star’s account.

The threesome, along with Puerto Rican reggaeton musician Ozuna, worked on the track, and its sizzling music video was released Wednesday. In it, the singer and rapper dance in sexy red outfits around a fiery volcano during the song’s refrain. The women each get fierce solos later in the song, which was initially released last month.

The “Wolves” hitmaker’s ex Justin Bieber also seemed shaken up about the news of her hospitalization. He was photographed Thursday hugging friends after driving himself to church in Los Angeles. With his long hair unkempt, Bieber, who secretly tied the knot with Hailey Baldwin in September, had a somber look as he wore a pink hoodie.

On Wednesday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Gomez is seeking treatment after suffering an emotional breakdown while in the hospital. She was hospitalized twice within the last few weeks, both times for a low white blood cell count, which can be a side effect for kidney transplant patients.

During her second visit, Gomez suffered a panic attack. “She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” the source said. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

The insider added that she’s undergoing dialectical behavior therapy, a therapy method designed to help try to identify, and then change, negative thinking and behavioral patterns.