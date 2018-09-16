Cardi B Denies Responsibility for 'Offensive' Facebook Posts and Blames 'Former Team Member'

Cardi B says she’s not responsible for any “offensive posts” made on her official Facebook page.

“It’s come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page,” the “I Like It” singer, 25, tweeted on Sunday.

“For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to my account,” she continued.

Although Cardi didn’t address the nature of the “offensive posts,” a transphobic meme had been posted to her official Facebook account earlier that day, according to Billboard. The outlet also reported that the meme was still on her Facebook page when she first sent out the tweet, but the meme has since been deleted. Reps for Cardi B did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 16, 2018

Cardi has previously come under fire over using a term referring to the trans community, according to Entertainment Weekly.

During a Periscope video recorded in January, Cardi said that at the time she “did not know that that was a bad word ‘cause trans people use it.”

In the same video, Cardi also defended Offset after he was criticized for rapping “I cannot vibe with queers” during a guest verse on YFN Lucci’s song “Boss Life.” Offset went on to apologize for the lyric, writing on social media that he “didn’t write the line about gay people,” and was using the word as “lingo that means strange or odd.”

“I’m not going to let somebody call him ‘homophobic’ when I know that he’s not,” Cardi said. “I’m saying this because I seen him around these … around gays, and he treats them with the same respect he treats everybody. He never acts uncomfortable and he just don’t care.”

“It has a different vocabulary on the dictionary,” she continued. “Now, that’s a word that you guys say that it’s a bad word for gays — I never even heard that word in the first place. Why don’t y’all educate people about it? A lot of people are not aware about what’s wrong or right in the LGBT community. Why don’t we do things to educate instead of bashing and trying to label something that they not?”