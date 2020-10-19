"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I'm motherf—ing Ariana Grande or something," she said on Instagram Live. "Like I came from Disney or something"

Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Calling Out Fans for ‘Trying to Control My Life’

Cardi B deleted her Twitter account over the weekend after several days of defending her rekindled relationship with Offset — amid her divorce — from fans.

The rapper took to Instagram Live to speak out against fans who are criticizing her for returning to her "baby father's" side. (The couple shares 2-year-old Kulture Kiari.)

"Trying to control my life is not constructive criticism," the 28-year-old said on the IG Live captured by PopCrave. "That s— is crazy and weird. A whole bunch of 15-year-olds trying to tell me how to live my life, like I'm motherf—ing Ariana Grande or something. Like I came from Disney or something."

"So what y'all want me to do? Y'all want me to date a new n—a," she continued. "Y'all need to understand I'm not your regular average bitch. A regular average bitch can go f—k around with a n—a. She don't like a n—a, [then] bye. I'm not that. I'm f—ing Cardi B."

The rapper then continued by saying that even if she wanted to date someone new, the "whole world" would know about the relationship. She also added that Kulture is always asking for her dad, 28, at home.

"I try my best to give y'all the best music. The best to give y'all great content," she says, "but when it comes to my personal life and harassing my friends and family, y'all is out of control. The sad s— about it is it's coming from my own f—ing fanbase. That s— is crazy to me."

"Y'all is driving me nuts. That's what's going on," she added.

Last week, the rapper took to Twitter to say she had filed for divorce to teach Offset a "f—ing lesson."

"Y'all sound f—ing crazy when you start using the word 'abusive,'" she said in a Twitter audio clip. "I'm not in a physically abusive relationship. I'm not in a mentally abusive relationship. I have choices."