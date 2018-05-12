Cardi B Claps Back at Azealia Banks for 'Illiterate, Untalented' Comments — Then Leaves Social Media

Cardi B has deleted her Instagram account and gone private on Twitter, but not before clapping back at fellow rapper Azealia Banks.

The 25-year-old “Bodak Yellow” songstress — who is expecting a daughter with her fiancé, Migos’ Offset — has left the popular social media networks one day after Banks criticized Cardi B, calling her everything from a “caricature of a black woman” to “an illiterate, untalented rat.”

“Two years ago, the conversation surrounding black women’s culture was really reaching an all-time high,” Banks said during a visit to The Breakfast Club on Friday, tipping her hat to Beyoncé’s 2016 album, Lemonade. “There was just this really, really, really intelligent conversation going on nationally and then everything just kind of changed and then it was like Cardi B.”

“I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with,” Banks continued. “Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.”

In response, Cardi B defended herself in an Instagram comment captured by The Shade Room.

“I’m from the hood,” she said. “I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me. People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent. I never asked to be an example or a role model. I don’t want to change my ways because I’m famous. That’s what I just mind my business.”

“This coming from a woman that bleached her skin but wants to be an advocate?” she continued. “Goodbye. I’m not apologizing or killing myself because of who I am.”

That only angered Banks more.

“So because I point out that you get away with being the typical caricature of a black woman that society says is wrong … and you respond by calling me unattractive and bringing up skin bleaching to basically make fun of me for not being light skinned?” she wrote in a series of tweets.

“You’re illiterate, you’re baby mama 4/5 to [a] man who has women crawling out of the woodworks with kids,” she added, targeting Offset, who has three children from previous relationships. “You’re a real life episode of Maury sis. … The fact that your overall statistic-ness is being merited as success is a clear indication that the suits backing you are using you as a weapon against black women’s consciousness and culture.”

But Cardi B seemed to have the last word, writing a scathing message on Instagram, which was saved by PEOPLE before her account disappeared.

“A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling black women (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Skai Jackson, Remy Ma), can’t try and stand for them because it’s convenient!” she said. “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent someone I’m not1 I’ve made it where I am for being myself and staying true to that. I’m not trying to represent nobody but myself.”

“You busy trying to be a voice of reason and a representative for women of color when you can’t even reason with yourself. You can’t understand where your insecurities come from and why you’re not happy in your OWN skin so you think because YOU can’t figure your s— out that you can create confusion for me, make me unsure about who I am! I know who I am! A daughter of a Hispanic father and a Caribbean mother and I’m proud of that!” she added.

Cardi B addressed the “illiterate” and “caricature” criticisms head-on.

“You think because someone uses a lot of big words and long sentences, that makes them smart!? How smart are you if you don’t know that the meaning of illiterate means to not know how to read or write? I can do both, and speak two languages fluently,” she said. “Just because I mix a few words up, forget to use commas or misspell a few words doesn’t make me illiterate and doesn’t make me stupid. And because I laugh a little harder or talk a little louder doesn’t make me a caricature!”

She ended her note by sending Banks prayers. “I hope you find your peace in your own heart and reason in your own mind. Pray for your own success before you pray for the downfall of others!’

Cardi B and Banks have previously gone toe-to-toe. Back in September, Banks went on a rant about Cardi B on Twitter, calling the Bronx rapper “a poor man’s Nicki.”

Cardi B responded by sharing a video of Banks dancing to “Bodak Yellow” via Instagram, writing, “One of the reasons ‘Bodak Yellow’ went No. 1! Cuz even the HATERS love it!”

As for why she deleted her Instagram and went private on Twitter, Cardi B previously shared her take on the platforms, calling social media “the most disgusting place.”

“It makes me question humanity and not only on celebs, on other people and situations,” she wrote in a post that was later deleted, E! reported. “I see people on here laughing and getting joy of other people misery. People be wishing for other peoples kids to be taking away from them. Be wishing that people career fail and fall not knowing how they going to provide for their family next. Wishing heartaches and break up on people’s relationships, marriage and homes. Lowering people self-esteem and what ya do it for?”