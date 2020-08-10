Cardi B Defends Including Kylie Jenner in 'WAP' Music Video as Fans Make Petition for Her Removal

Cardi B explained that husband Offset is friends with Travis Scott and that she has gone to Kris Jenner in the past for advice

Cardi B is speaking out about the inclusion of Kylie Jenner in her latest music video.

Some fans, however, weren't pleased with the 23-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's appearance in the music video that they created a Change.org petition to edit her out. As of Monday morning, the "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video" petition has attracted nearly 65,000 signatures.

On Twitter, one user criticized Jenner's cameo, claiming that she only "walked down the hall" while Normani, 24, performed stellar dance choreography. "If that's not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don't know what is," added the user.

"Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f----- ass off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense?" the rapper continued. "The best part of the song is the beat &hook it what makes you want to shake your ass."

"Not everything is about race," Cardi said. "Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I i preach all the time about .Thjs is not about f----- race."

Cardi continued in the Twitter explanation on Sunday to reveal why she invited Jenner to appear in the "WAP" video, saying that her husband Offset is friends with Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi, 2, with Jenner. Cardi also has a 2-year-old girl, Kulture, whom she shares with Offset.

The rapper then revealed that she has gone to Jenner's mother, Kris, for advice in the past.

"Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine."

When another fan wrote on Twitter that "Normani danced, that's her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that's her talent! People just weird!" the rapper agreed, writing, "Exactly."

Sharing her inspiration for the project, Cardi said in a new installment of New Music Daily on Apple Music that she wanted to disprove the misconception that women can't support other women in the industry. She also explained why she hand-picked the women she did for "WAP."

"I wanted a lot of different females, not just female rappers. I wanted ... a lot of different people," she said. "And I'm like, 'These are the girls that I personally like. That I like they music. That I really feel they are going to go mainstream, to me.' All the girls right here, there's different things that I like about them. That's why I said about variety."