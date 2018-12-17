Cardi B Defends Her Publicist for Helping Offset Crash Stage as the Migos Rapper Apologizes

Cardi B isn’t mad at her longtime publicist for helping Offset crash her stage to beg for forgiveness.

After video began circulating online that showed the 26-year-old rapper’s publicist Patientce Foster leading the Migos rapper to the stage where Cardi was performing at the Rolling Loud festival on Saturday, fans began criticizing Foster, arguing that Cardi should fire her.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In response to the backlash, Cardi reprimanded her fans for their disrespectful comments during an Instagram Live video on Sunday.

“That’s my bitch. That’s my homie. That’s like my big sister,” Cardi passionately remarked at the top of the video, explaining, “she’s not like any other publicist. She’s my friend.”

“She has taken my husband and my sister as a client and she has helped us a lot. Yeah, sometimes she does a little bit more, you wanna know why? Because we are a family and she cares about my family,” Cardi continued. “I’m not gonna let y’all drag her. I don’t give a f—…I will never let y’all disrespect people this close to me.”

Explaining that her publicist was just trying to do what she thought was best, the “Money” rapper told her followers, “She was just trying to help a man that was telling her, ‘Yo, I love my wife. Please help me get my wife,’” adding that Foster went on to tell her “what happened.”

“I’m not gonna let y’all drag my bitch for that,” she added, threatening to delete her Instagram account and not drop her new music video if her fans didn’t remedy their behavior.

For all her followers that may have missed her Instagram Live video, Cardi summarized her thoughts in an Instagram Story post, writing, “Fan or not you talk about my publicist/friend you can eat a d— period.”

Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED: Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Set to Beg for Her Back — and She Kicks Him Off the Stage

Cardi B's Instagram comment Cardi B/Instagram

In her Instagram comments, Cardi added, “She was there when I gave birth to my daughter and the only person I have kept [with] me since the beginning of my career cause everybody saw [me] as nothing but a piece of opportunity. … Look how far we have come. You can’t be mad at somebody for trying to help somebody else.”

Foster responded to the note with a caption of her own: “For those of you who question where I stand with the people who MATTER!”

Here is backstage footage of Cardi B’s publicist Patience Foster leading Offset to the stage. Like I said, this whole "break up" is an orchestrated publicity stunt. So these media outlets can stop using this fake scenario to push their anti-Black "toxic masculinity" narrative pic.twitter.com/z8KLPs3eZl — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) December 16, 2018

In an earlier Instagram Story, Foster explained her actions, writing, “[Whether] or not your good intentions translate to a non-involved party shouldn’t matter! The good we try to do and the efforts we make to right our wrongs is only intended for the people we wish to be on the receiving end. Not for the recognition or affirmation of a … third party!”

She continued, “Only God knows your heart and your mind.”

Patientce Foster's Instagram Story Courtesy Instagram Story

Cardi went on to share that she didn’t want people to criticize Offset “for f—ing trying,” adding that she was also tired of people saying the rapper’s actions were a sign that he was trying to manipulate her.

“I’ve been married and y’all haven’t noticed that I be talking some sexual s— and I be saying whatever I want and wanna know why? Because nobody can manipulate me to change who I am. Period. So stop with the s—,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Woman Linked to Offset’s Sex Scandal Before Cardi B Split Says ‘I Don’t Know Him’

Earlier that day, Offset also shared an apology on Twitter for crashing Cardi’s set.

“All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure It’s only right that my apologies are made public too,” he wrote on Twitter. “A n— was just trying …..thank god I ain’t got no balloons sheeesh.”

Offset/Twitter

During Cardi’s headlining set on Saturday, stagehands rolled out three boxes that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi,” before Offset appeared, carrying a bouquet of white flowers, according to a fan video.

Offset then proclaimed “in front of the world, I love you” into a microphone.

Cardi seemed irritated as she responded to Offset at length — off of the microphone — and after she seemingly made her point, Offset walked off the stage, and stagehands wheeled off his tribute to her.

Cardi B and Offset Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

RELATED: Cardi B Defends Offset Against Bullies After Stunt: ‘You Just Saw How Pete Davidson’ Feels

The Rolling Loud episode is the latest of the attempts that Offset has made to get back together with his estranged wife.

On Dec. 9, he tweeted, “F— YALL I MISS CARDI,” and as he turned 27 on Friday, the rapper made another plea on Instagram, explaining, “I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi.”

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy,” he added. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

Cardi B and Offset Paras Griffin/Getty Images

RELATED: Cardi B and Offset’s Marriage, Baby and Breakup: A Guide to Their Tumultuous Relationship

After Offset’s latest attempt to reconcile, Cardi defended her “baby father,” telling her fans that bullying him is “not going to make me feel any better.”

“I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing,” she added. “I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period.”