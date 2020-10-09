The "WAP" rapper filed for divorce from the Migos rapper last month

Cardi B Defends Offset from Fans amid Divorce: 'You Not Going to Disrespect' Daughter Kulture's Father

Cardi B is defending her estranged husband Offset from fans.

In a since-deleted tweet, the "WAP" rapper said that while she doesn't currently speak to Offset, she'll still defend him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I don't give a f— if you don't like him," Cardi, 27, wrote in response to a fan who said it fans' "right to drag" the Migos rapper.

"I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father," Cardi continued. "I will slap the s— out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture."

"If he die, go broke, you not the one that's going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s—," Cardi concluded.

Cardi and Offset, 28, share daughter Kulture Kiari, 4.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset last month, saying their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation," reportedly after finding out the rapper had been unfaithful yet again, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

Image zoom Cardi B's tweet cardi b/instagram

A few days after filing, Cardi denied rumors that the divorce was because Offset got someone else pregnant.

Cardi and Offset's split follows previous accusations of Offset's infidelity.

In January 2018, Cardi (née Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) outwardly confirmed Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of a video and alleged liaison with another woman surfaced in December 2017, three months after the couple had secretly tied the knot.

The couple split later that year, but reconciled in January 2019, PEOPLE confirmed at the time.

"He has been pursuing her hard and trying to convince her to get back together with him since the day they split," a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after, Cardi said her decision to get back with Offset was "a personal thing."

"It's just like — to make things perfect … it takes time," she said. "You know, f— and hanging out doesn't mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there's a child involved and family involved."

Most recently, Cardi told ELLE's September issue that her marriage to Offset can have "a lot of drama."