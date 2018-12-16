Cardi B Defends Offset Against Bullies After Stunt: 'You Just Saw How Pete Davidson' Feels

Cardi B is urging her fans to be kinder to her estranged husband Offset after he tried to win her back onstage.

On Sunday, the “I Like It” rapper, 26, posted two Instagram videos in which she encouraged social media critics to use comedian Pete Davidson‘s recent post about his struggles as a lesson.

“I see a lot of people bashing me because they feel that because I’m defending my baby father, they think that I’m gonna get back together with him,” Cardi, who shares 5-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Offset, said in one video. “I’m not saying that I’m gonna get back together with him. I just don’t like that bashing online thing.”

“Just earlier, you just saw how Pete Davidson was talking about how he don’t even want to be on this earth because mad people be coming at him every single day,” she continued. “I wouldn’t want my baby father to have that feeling because of millions of people be bashing him every day. That’s a nasty feeling, and I wouldn’t want that.”

On Saturday, Davidson, 25, posted a screenshot on Instagram that said, “I really don’t want to be on this earth anymore. i’m doing my best to stay here for you but i actually don’t know how much longer i can last.” He briefly appeared on Saturday Night Live later that day.

“God could give me and bring me the most perfect, glamorous, fabulous man,” Cardi added in her video. “That perfect, glamorous, fabulous, perfect man is not going to love my child the same way her father loves my child.”

“So I don’t like that bulls— because I know how painful it is when you have millions of people bashing you every single day. I don’t like that, and it doesn’t make me feel any better. Period,” she concluded.

Cardi’s videos came after Offset crashed her performance at Los Angeles’ Rolling Loud festival in hopes of reigniting their romance.

In a video taken by Twitter user Emily Nunez, stagehands rolled out three boxes that spelled out “Take Me Back Cardi” in what appeared to be flowers. Then Offset appeared with a bouquet of white flowers in hand to proclaim his love.

Cardi seemed irritated as she responded to Offset at length. After Cardi seemingly made her point, Offset walked off the stage, and a stagehand removed his tribute to her.

In her other Instagram video, shot while she was still wearing her outfit from the Rolling Loud festival, Cardi offered another lengthy statement in support of Offset.

“Guys, I just want to say thank you so much for everybody that been supporting me, that been loving me and that feel like they need to defend me,” she said. “Right, wrong or indifferent, I don’t want people, like, to just keep doing f— s—, saying f— s—.”

“Violating my baby father is not gonna make me feel any better because at the end of the day, that’s still family,” Cardi said. “Unfortunately, we going through things, and it’s not private. It became public. And I just want things to die down.”

“I just need time so we can see eye-to-eye. I can’t predict the future. I don’t know,” Cardi noted. “But the whole coming after my baby father bulls—, that doesn’t make me feel any better. And I just want to say thank you, everybody. Respect my wishes. I love you so much.”

She captioned this video, “I appreciate all the love! But what I need most right now from my fans is support and respect.”

Earlier this month, Cardi announced on Instagram that “things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time” and that “we are not together anymore.”

“They have obviously had huge problems for a long time,” a source told PEOPLE of the former couple.

“They’re still very close and really do care for one another,” the source continued. “Their priority now is their daughter, and they plan to be solid co-parents.”