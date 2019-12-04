Cardi B Defends Husband Offset After His Instagram Account Is Hacked and His DMs Are Allegedly Leaked

Cardi B is not letting anyone get in the way of her marriage to Offset.

The “I Like It” rapper, 27, defended her husband on Instagram on Tuesday, shortly after his account was hacked and he was accused of sending a flirty direct message to Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, Jade.

In a video posted earlier this afternoon, Cardi sat beside Offset, 27, and confirmed to her followers that his Instagram account had been hacked before standing up for the “Clout” rapper.

“Babe, I know you done some dumb s—, everybody know he’s done some dumb s—, but c’mon, n—s ain’t dumb, n—s ain’t crazy,” she said, referencing previous rumors of Offset’s infidelity.

“We’ve been so good, we had a sweet weekend, life has been good,” Cardi went on. “That’s why I ain’t getting no rowdy. Simple as that. Okay, love you guys.”

Cardi captioned the video: “We look crazy …don’t mind us y’all we both sick and just woke up …anyways we not going to entertain bulls—.”

Cardi also made it clear that she did not believe the cheating accusations and that they were likely a result of the hacker gaining access to Offset’s account by posting two additional videos.

In one, Cardi recorded herself as Offset and a friend of theirs attempted to log on to his account and report the issue to Instagram.

“Just woke up and we dealing with this shit,” she captioned one of the videos.

“INSTAGRAM” she captioned another clip that showed her attempting to get a recovery link sent to Offset’s email.

The videos came shortly after Offset, who shares 16-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari with Cardi, was accused of flirting with a woman named Jade, who is also the girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Posting a video to her own Instagram account, Jade recorded herself opening her direct messages on her phone to find one from Offset’s verified account. The flirty message, sent at 1:36 a.m., read “Miss u fr [for real]”.

In the caption of her post, Jade slammed Offset, called out Cardi and even used the rapper’s line from her 2019 single “Backin’ It Up” with Pardison Fontaine to get her point across.

“Your wife @iamcardib has a OPEN CRIMINAL CASE , why are you writing me you don’t respect her ??????? Theirs a lot of s— I haven’t exposed yet , but there’s a time for that 😭😭😭🌈 I’m the QUEEN 👑 of talking s— now I’m backing it up 🎼😂🤡,” she wrote beside the video.

Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is awaiting his sentence after he pleaded guilty in February to nine counts of racketeering, firearms offenses and drug trafficking in connection with his involvement with a violent New York gang, CNN reports.

While Cardi and Offset are in a good place these days, their marriage weathered quite the storm this past year.

The couple tied the knot in September 2017. By December 2018, Cardi announced on Instagram that she and Offset had split following rumors of his infidelity.

Offset pleaded for his wife to come back, offering a lengthy apology on Instagram a week after Cardi announced their split. In the note, he also addressed his recent behavior.

“I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy,” he said. “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

The two eventually reconciled a few months later in February. Speaking to PEOPLE shortly after, Cardi said her decision to get back with Offset was “a personal thing.”

“It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f— and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage, and there’s a child involved and family involved.”

Offset also spoke out about their reconciliation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying, “We’re working through it. Gotta work, gotta keep. Don’t stop … we’re young, man.”

The pair made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards in May.