Cardi B Defends Kanye West's New Religious Album on Instagram After Comedian Says He 'Fell Off'

Cardi B is coming to Kanye West‘s defense.

With the rapper’s latest album, Jesus Is King, receiving mixed reviews — takes ranging from Pitchfork to Entertainment Weekly are less-than-positive — Cardi is standing by her fellow rapper and clapped back at comedian Karlous Miller for criticizing his new music.

Just after the album was released on Friday, Miller shared on Twitter that he wasn’t a fan of the rapper’s new faith-based music.

“Kanye West fell off. And won’t nobody say it,” he wrote in a tweet reposted by the Hollywood Unlock.

In the comments of the Instagram repost, Cardi B defended the “Closed on Sunday” rapper and his new album. “Kanye West found God and people call that falling off,” she wrote alongside an eye roll emoji.

Some users agreed with Miller, with one writing that West “been fell off” and that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is the only thing that keeps him relevant. Another said, “Yassss someone said it.”

Others sided with the Hustlers star, praising the rapper’s religious style.

“He fell off and became something great ! Minor set back for a major comeback !” one user wrote.

Another commented, “He didn’t dall [sic] off! ya’ll just want him to fall off… But he wont… so lets give it a rest.”

Even though West, 42, faces some haters, a source recently told PEOPLE that he is “excited” about his new music and is looking forward to going on tour for the album.

“Kanye can’t wait to tour,” the source said. “He is excited about his new music. He is putting together a tour schedule right now. He wants to start the tour as soon as possible.”

The source added, “He is in [a] much better place mentally than he was during his last tour.”

West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in 2016, shortly before his hospitalization for exhaustion.

Meanwhile, Kardashian West is also excited about the possibility of an upcoming tour, though the source says she still worries about her husband.

“Kim supports a tour, but still has concerns,” the insider added. “She doesn’t want him to go crazy and do an intense tour with no breaks. She wants him to focus on his wellbeing and mental health too.”

West debuted his gospel-inspired ninth solo album and accompanying IMAX film nearly a month after the album’s original release date. The album includes spiritual-themed titles such as “God Is,” “Follow God”, “On God,” “Use the Gospel,” “Jesus Is Lord” and “Selah.”

On Sunday, West held his Sunday Service event in Los Angeles. Kardashian West, 39, and her sisters Kourtney and Khloé — as well as Kendall Jenner and their momager Kris Jenner — were all in attendance. Daughter North West, 6, sang onstage with her dad, as seen in multiple Instagram Stories shared by family members.

Ahead of his new album release last Thursday, the rapper and his reality star wife turned heads on the red carpet for the 2019 FGI Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street.

Both appeared to be in good spirits while posing for photographers on the red carpet. The pair showed some PDA, smiling at each other with West putting his arm around his wife.

The FGI Night of Stars Gala was just one of three Big Apple stops that the father of four made that night.

Before hitting the gala, West first made a surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! before filming a special performance at the Oculus, New York city’s tourist attraction transportation hub.