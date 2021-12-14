"I love you so much and I'm so proud of you," Cardi wrote on Instagram

Cardi B Says 'I Love the Man You're Becoming' in Birthday Tribute for Offset: 'I'm So Lucky'

Cardi B is wishing her "huuuuusband" a happy birthday!

Offset celebrated his 30th birthday on Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, his wife Cardi expressed her appreciation for him in a sweet tribute.

Alongside a series of throwback photos and videos of the couple, Cardi, 29, thanked him for being a loving father and husband. "Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 ," she started the post.

"I love you so much and I'm so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you're becoming and I love the father that you are," she wrote. "Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️."

The "Up" rapper continued, "I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids. You have soo many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading yet you have helped me so much in this journey wit our two babies. May life keep blessing you and you continue to thrive. I'm so excited for the world to see what you got coming 🔥."

She concluded the caption by writing, "I love you!! We turning up tonight and next week for your party 🎉."

The couple, who share daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 3-month-old son (whose name has yet to be revealed) got married in September 2017. Last fall, Cardi filed for divorce, later stating it was to teach him a lesson following infidelity allegations.

"We went through some challenges. You have to learn [about] each other better," she said. "I feel like I've never been happier."

She added, "I feel like, not even with just with marriage, but our family and unity, the friendship that we have. The 'I have your back, you have my back.' It's never been stronger."

A few days before, while on Good Morning America, the singer said that Offset has been a very "hands-on" father.