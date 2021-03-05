"I have so much pressure. I'm working on a lot of s--- to please people," she said

Cardi B Deactivates Twitter After Fans Slam Her Doll Release, Asking for New Music Instead

Cardi B is not letting the haters get to her.

The rapper, 28, deactivated her Twitter account on Friday after she received backlash regarding the launch of her new doll.

Fans replied to her posts complaining that she was releasing a doll instead of working on new music. In the last seven months, Cardi has released hits "Wap" and "Up."

Cardi took to Instagram Live to set the record straight on all of her current ventures. She said that while she is working on new music, fans need to be patient as she puts her focus toward other projects.

"I have so much pressure. I'm working on a lot of s--- to please people," she said. "I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya."

She posed a question for those who were frustrated that she was working on other businesses in the meantime.

"How am I supposed to be rich? How am I supposed to build my net worth?" she said.

Earlier in the day, the mom of 2-year-old Kulture Kiari announced that she had designed her own doll with the brand Real Women Are.

"BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY!" she captioned the photo on Instagram. "Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."

In two follow-up videos, Cardi explained her decision to design a doll, adding that she plans to expand her doll line to include other artists and women in roles traditionally dominated by men.

"When this doll business got presented to me, one of the reasons I decided to do it is because I'm a girl's mom," she said. "Nowadays, these dolls are not like Barbies. They are way more expensive. They come with way more fashion and are way more diverse. They come so chic and I constantly gotta spend money on these dolls. My daughter constantly want me to buy these dolls, she actually has a preference."

The "WAP" rapper said she remembered thinking: "'Why am I not going to get into the doll business?' 'Cause one thing people are never gonna stop having are daughters."

Cardi shares Kulture with her husband Offset.

In a December interview with Billboard, which named her the magazine's 2020 Woman of the Year, she opened up about raising Kulture.

