Cardi B Cuddles Up with 11-Month-Old Daughter Kulture and Takes the Stage a Day After Indictment

Cardi B is staying positive amid news of her indictment.

One day after news broke that she had been indicted by a Queens grand jury over a strip club brawl she was allegedly involved in last August, the rapper took the stage at the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Cardi, 26, rocked a skin-tight, glittering purple bodysuit and fishnets for her performance, completing the look with a blue wig.

Later on Saturday night, the proud mom shared a sweet Instagram Story video of herself cuddling and kissing her 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

Cardi has yet to comment on the indictment on her social media, but on Friday, hours after the news broke, the rapper shared a sultry photo of herself dressed up in Fenty lingerie for her upcoming film Hustlers.

The rapper is alleged to have ordered an assault on two bartenders, identified as Jade and Baddie G, at Angel’s Strip Club over her belief that Jade slept with Cardi’s husband, Offset.

A police spokesperson previously told CNN that Cardi was allegedly “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.,” leaving both bartenders with injuries. NBC New York reported Cardi was caught on camera tossing an ice bucket at the women.

The “Press” star was initially only charged with two misdemeanor counts of assault and reckless endangerment, but — after rejecting a plea deal in April — will now face 14 charges, two of which are counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury, a Queens district court spokeswoman confirmed to PEOPLE.

Other charges will include criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment for her part in the brawl.

The indictment will not be unsealed until her arraignment in a Queens courtroom, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, ABC News reports.

Cardi’s attorney Jeff Kern did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though he previously told reporters he was “aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm on that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously.”

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, begged to differ.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told PEOPLE in a statement last fall. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”