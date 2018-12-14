Cardi B Hilariously Crashes While Trying to Reverse Park During a Driving Lesson with James Corden

It’s Cardi-pool Karaoke!

Cardi B hopped in the car with James Corden for an epic upcoming episode of Carpool Karaoke.

“Thank you so much for helping me get to work today,” Corden, 40, tells Cardi, 26, before asking if he can play some music.

The two then rock out to Cardi’s Grammy-nominated song “Bodak Yellow,” rapping the infamous lyrics “I don’t dance now I make money moves.”

Of course, rapping to Cardi’s hit tracks weren’t all the new mom and Corden did.

At one point during their outing, Corden takes it upon himself to try and teach Cardi how to drive.

Despite the many lavish cars Cardi has, she doesn’t have a driver’s license.

“So, you want to turn the wheel,” Corden instructs Cardi before the rapper crashes into a number of parking posts.

“I hit something,” Cardi says prompting Corden to respond sarcastically with, “You think?”

The duo then returns to rapping Cardi’s single “Money” before stopping by, what appears to be a local playground.

“What’s up children, stay in school,” Cardi screams out of the car. “Listen to your mom or you won’t be getting no Christmas gifts.”

Cardi’s upcoming appearance on The Late Late Show comes just a month after her estranged husband Offset along with Migos Quavo and Takeoff took a ride with Corden.

Just last week, Cardi announced she and Offset are calling it quits after just a year of marriage.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” Cardi said in a video, which has since been deleted, about Offset, who she shares four-month-old daughter Kulture with.

“It’s nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” Cardi concluded.

Cardi’s episode of Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden airs Monday, Dec. 17 on CBS.