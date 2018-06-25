Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Married: 'There Are Moments I Want to Keep for Myself'

Yes, Cardi B and Migos’ Offset are married and no, no one knew about it — but the Invasion of Privacy rapper says that’s exactly the way she wanted it.

“This why I name my album Invasion of Privacy cause people will do the most to be [nosy] about your life. Well f— it,” Cardi B, 25, tweeted Monday after a TMZ report surfaced claiming she and her fiancé, 26, secretly tied the knot nine months ago.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” she wrote.

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

The pregnant rapper, who’s expecting a daughter in early July, then ended her missive with a sassy kicker: “Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

A marriage certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday shows that Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar — a.k.a. Offset and Cardi B — were married on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. Therefore, when Offset got down on one knee on stage at the Philly Powerhouse concert on Oct. 27 and proposed to the chart-topping artist, the two had already been married for over a month.

Fans began speculating that the couple may be husband and wife at the BET Awards on Sunday night. During his brief speech, Offset gave Cardi B a shoutout, remarking “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours.”

While the two have already said their vows, Cardi B told PEOPLE in January that she and her fiancé were planning an “extravagant” wedding.

“It’s gonna be extravagant. You know, we’re both rappers,” she told the magazine. “We’re both artists, so it has to be a very extravagant wedding.”

While it is unclear if the duo still plans on throwing a wedding party, Cardi B and Offset promise to deliver on another event: The baby shower for their first child.

“I want a lit baby shower,” Cardi B told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s– is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate.”

For now, it seems like any marriage-related plan will take a backseat to the upcoming addition, due in just a few weeks.

“Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter Saturday. “S– soo overwhelming.”

The couple have been on the fast track from the beginning. Cardi B and Offset went on their first date at Super Bowl LI in February 2017, and by May of that year they were collaborating on Cardi’s mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2. Offset proposed in October 2017 with an 8-carat pear-shaped diamond ring — but the couple was already wed.

The two hit a rough patch just a few months after Offset’s onstage proposal when allegations surfaced that he had an affair and made a sex tape with another woman in January. But through it all, Cardi B stuck by her man.

“This is my life,” Cardi B told Cosmopolitan in February. “I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Since the scandal, the couple has looked toward the future. Offset got a tattoo of Cardi B’s name on his neck, and the two confirmed their pregnancy — via a live baby bump reveal on SNL — in April 2018. Their daughter will be Cardi B’s first child, and Offset’s fourth.

“I have been so open to people about myself. People cannot expect me to be open about everything. Certain things to me, it has to be private. You cannot invade my privacy,” Cardi said — taking the same approach to her marriage confirmation as she did her pregnancy, despite rampant rumors. “I’m not a damn animal at the zoo.”