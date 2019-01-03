Cardi B Confirms There's Going to Be a New Album in 2019: 'Of Course'

Here’s some “Money” news to jumpstart 2019: Cardi B confirmed during an Instagram Live chat with her fans on New Year’s Eve that she’s working on a new album and it’ll drop sometime this year.

“Of course there’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she says in the video, captured by WorldStarHipHop. “Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m gonna be extremely busy.”

Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B’s record-busting debut studio album, came out in April 2018.

All the tracks went either gold or platinum, making it the first album from a female artist with all its songs certified by the Recording Industry Association of America, as reported by Chart Data. Cardi B also became the first female rapper with two No. 1 Billboard hits, “I Like It” and “Bodack Yellow (Money Moves).”

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

The official music video for “Money,” featuring Cardi B dancing on a pole and performing nude at a piano, capped off a stellar year for the mega-hit rap superstar.

While she was thrilled over her album’s success, Cardi B wrote in an earlier Instagram post how it puts “sooo much pressure an[d] anxiety” on her because she now feels like she needs to “kill it” with her second album.

Later during her photoshoot as an EW Entertainer of the Year, she said, “I’m looking forward to doing anything and everything that I could possibly take on. The only thing that’ll stop me right now is time.