Cardi B Claps Back at Twitter Trolls Saying Travis Scott Deserved Her Grammy

Cardi B has a message for trolls who think Travis Scott deserved to win Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards instead of her — “My s— still charting!’

Earlier this week, fans of Scott, 27, flooded Twitter with their grievances regarding Cardi’s victory for Invasion of Privacy after the “Sicko Mode” rapper released his new Netflix documentary Look Mom I Can Fly — on Wednesday, which shows him visibly upset at the awards show after not taking home the Gramophone for Astroworld.

“On my album I showed different sides of me,” Cardi, 26, began on Twitter. “From my intro talking about my pass [sic] to living my best life inspiring people. Relationship songs while I was going thru my own relationship drama to shaking ass like Bodak & that ASS — Every song went platinum!”

Cardi went on to explain that in addition to dealing with her own personal issues while recording the album, she was also expecting her first child with husband Offset. The couple welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari in July 2018. Cardi dropped Invasion of Privacy in April of that year.

“I did it all while I was pregnant. Throwing up, drowsy, terrible colds in a rush to finish it so I can start doing music videos before I started showing. I spend [sic] 24 hours for months sleeping on a couch with my pregnant depressed ass in a studio,” Cardi wrote.

“I wasn’t even thinking of winning or even the Grammies [sic]. All I can think about was… everybody is disappointed in me, am I still going to have a career after this baby? Is this album going to make me or break me? I need to finish before I start showing,” she continued.

Cardi shared she was also dealing with drama with her longtime manager.

“I had to get my husband to talk to my label cause I never had a relationship with them so we all came together to relocate me to Atlanta and Miami to finish my album before my stomach start showing,” she wrote.

“When I kept seeing the certifications of the songs going gold or platinum I was so excited cause my husband was out here asking everybody for a feature on my behalf so the ones that said yes thank you from the bottom of my heart cause TRUST ME A LOT OF ARTIST SAID NO! OR CHARGING 6 figures for a feature.”

Image zoom Cardi B, Travis Scott Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Thinking back on what all went into creating the project, Cardi explained, “I was like YEA BITCH YOU DESERVE THIS S—! and until this day my s— still charting.”

Cardi went on to quote late rapper Nipsey Hussle (his album Victory Lap was nominated for the same award), who congratulated her on her win.

“When I won Nipsey said on a comment to me WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME! Now when I speak to upcoming artist or people who ask me for advice I tell them the same thing! WHEN IS YOUR TIME IS YOUR TIME and when it comes don’t let nobody take that special moment away from you!” Cardi wrote.

“Ok I was having fun going back and forth with real people but these weird fan accounts started coming over here killing s—. Ya be killing the vibes. Party is over,” Cardi continued.

The star concluded the series of tweets by responding directly to a Scott fan, writing, “Ya some grown ass men talking about dragging cardi cause I won a award for a bomb ass album.”

Image zoom Cardi B at the 2019 Grammy Awards Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

She added that she also promoted Astroworld and there is no bad blood between her and Scott.

“Mind you I myself promoted Astroworld on my page when it came out and have a good relationship with Trav while ya some small dick men talking about draggginh a girl,” Cardi tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Cardi has responded to backlash about her Grammy win.

On Feb. 11, just one day after the award show, Cardi shared a heated video, which has since been deleted, defending herself against critics.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow’ and everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed,’” she recalled in the video. “Now this year’s a f— problem?! My album went two-time platinum, my n—, and every chart that there was, my album was always Top 10. Number one album, as well.”

Mac Miller‘s Swimming and Pusha T‘s Daytona were also up for the 2019 award.