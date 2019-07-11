Cardi B Claps Back at Jermaine Dupri for Calling Today's Female Hip Hop Stars 'Strippers Rapping'  

Cardi B is firing back at Jermaine Dupri after the record producer slammed today’s female hip hop stars as “strippers rapping.”

During an appearance on PEOPLE Now, Dupri, 46, shared his opinion on women in the industry, explaining Da Brat paved the way for them to “sell a lot of records.”

“Brat was the first female artist to go platinum, so we together broke the mold… and since then female rappers have been able to sustain and sell a lot of records, more records than guys, but before Brat that wasn’t happening,” he said.

When asked how he feels about Cardi, Nicki Minaj and rising star Meghan Thee Stallion, Dupri didn’t appear to be impressed.

“I can’t really say. I feel they’re all rapping about the same thing. I don’t think they’re showing us who’s the best rapper. For me, it’s like strippers rapping and as far as rap goes I’m not getting who’s the best.”

Dupri said he feels that “at some point” female rappers are going to have to talk about “other things.”

Cardi, 26, was quick to clap back at Dupri’s comments in an Instagram video saying, “Okay guys I have seen a lot of people saying nowadays female rappers only talk about their p— and now that Jermaine Dupri brought it up I’m going to say something.”

“First of all, I rap about my p— because she’s my best friend and second of all it’s because it seems like that’s what people want to hear,” Cardi continued.

She went on to explain that whenever she did put out a song that wasn’t sexual, her fans weren’t receptive to it.

“When I did ‘Be Careful‘ people was talking mad s— in the beginning like ‘What the f— is this?’ ‘This is not what I was expecting'” Cardi said of her song, which she raps about getting her heart broken.

“It’s like if that’s what people ain’t trying to hear then I’m going to start rapping about my p— again,” she said.

Cardi then explained that there are a lot of “female rappers who rap their asses off who don’t talk about their p— and y’all don’t support them. So don’t blame that on us when y’all not the ones who are supporting them.”

Cardi followed up with a second video, in which she listed a number of female rappers, including Rapsody, Tierra Whack, Oranicuhh and Kamaiyah, who don’t talk about their “vajayjays.” She explained she feels they don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“I feel we need to put these girls in more magazines and blogs. Radio DJs play these girls,” Cardi said.

“These girls can rap they asses off and they don’t rap about their vaginas and sucking dick.”

Aside from being a rapper herself, Cardi has been vocal about being a stripper.

In the April 2018 issue of Cosmopolitan, the rapper addressed why she’s open to speaking about her pole-dancing days: ‘People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on… Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”