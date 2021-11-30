"This is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it," Cardi B wrote on Twitter

Cardi B Celebrates Maroon 5's 'Girls Like You' Going Diamond: 'My Life Really Be a Dream'

Cardi B has a lot to celebrate!

The 29-year-old rap star just became the first female rapper with multiple RIAA diamond-certified songs after "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5 — on which she's featured — went diamond.

Not only is she the first female rapper to achieve this, but she's the only Latina with multiple diamond-certified tracks after her breakout single "Bodak Yellow" earned the certification in 2017. (Camila Cabello and Christina Aguilera are the only other Latinas with a diamond-certified song.)

"Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I'm forever grateful," the star wrote in a Twitter post, referring to her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3.

On her Instagram story, she added, "My life really be a dream... Thank you @maroon5."

"Girls Like You" exceeded over 10 million sales in the US, which is how it earned a certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Adam Levine-fronted band also celebrated the accomplishment on their Instagram.

"Girls Like You ft. Cardi B has been RIAA certified 10x Multi-Platinum!" the group wrote. "Thank you all for our second Diamond single 💎💿!" (Their first song to go platinum was "Moves like Jagger.")

Maroon 5 released the track in 2018, along with a video that featured an all-star lineup of celebrity women, including familiar famous faces like Jennifer Lopez and Gal Gadot, as well as activists like Angy Rivera and Franchesca Ramsey.

Tiffany Haddish, Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Silverman, Rita Ora, Aly Raisman, Beanie Feldstein, Chloe Kim, Ashley Graham and many more also made appearances, showing off their best moves while dancing back-to-back with the singer.

The news comes as Cardi B was nominated for a Grammy in the category of best rap performance for her song "Up." Invasion of Privacy earned her a Grammy in 2019 for best rap album.

Cardi B is married to rapper Offset and the couple have two children together, Kulture Kiari, 3, and a 2-year-old son whose name has not yet been revealed.

In an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month Cardi B praised her husband's parenting skills calling him a very "hands-on" father."