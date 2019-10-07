Cardi B Celebrates Grandmother's Birthday in Dominican Republic Day Before Austin City Limits Show

Cardi B can do it all.

Just one day before the “I Like It” rapper’s big show at the Austin City Limits Festival on Sunday, she traveled to the Dominican Republic with her sister, Hennessy Carolina, to celebrate their grandmother’s 80th birthday.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Cardi, who is half Dominican, salsa danced with her family while wearing a brown dress. Music for the party was accompanied by legendary Dominican accordionist and singer Fefita la Grande.

The next morning, Cardi, 26, and Hennessy, 23, captured their drive to the airport to jet off to Texas on Instagram.

“Alright, we leaving to America. I am on my way to Texas,” Cardi said in the background of the video as she recorded the sight of the town they were driving through.

In one shot, the Hustlers star filmed the town while saying out loud, “I don’t want to go back to f—ing America, Americans suck, f—ing crazy ass America.”

In another video, Cardi filmed a cow walking through the street as they passed the grasslands.

“Oh s— we ain’t f—ing with deers anymore,” Cardi joked in the video as her sister and the driver laughed along.

Later on that night, Cardi was back in action for the Austin City Limits show, which was documented on her and Hennessy’s Instagram stories.

In one video, Hennessy held on to Cardi’s 15-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari backstage, as Cardi, dressed in purple and black, twerked for the excited fans in the audience.

Hennessy showed off her own twerk skills in her Instagram video, as she danced backstage while witnessing her big sister pull off another huge show.

“Austin, Texas was too lit!!❤️,” the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star captioned the Instagram video.

While the rapper is continuing to enjoy success in the music world, she has also made her way into the film industry, making her movie debut last month in the Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu-led drama Hustlers.

Cardi revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week that she was taking on another big-screen role. “I’m going to film for a movie this month,” she said.

The news came as a surprise to DeGeneres, 61. Though the comedian raved about Cardi’s work in Hustlers, Cardi had also complained about the movie-making process.

“I couldn’t believe I was on set for 16 hours,” Cardi said. “It’s like, ‘Is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?’ “

“Artists, we have long days but it’s just full of excitement. We move around, we doin’ something,” Cardi said. “[Acting], you like, you gotta wait on the trailer until it’s your turn. You gotta do the same scene 20 times.”

So why would Cardi take on another part if she didn’t enjoy it, DeGeneres wondered?

“I enjoy the checks,” Cardi joked.