Cardi B Celebrates 5 Years of 'Invasion of Privacy' and Says She Makes 'Millions' with a Single Album

Cardi B is celebrating her debut album in style.

The "WAP" singer, 30, commemorated the five-year anniversary of the release of Invasion of Privacy — which shot her to fame and earned her her first Grammy — with her 159 million followers on Instagram.

In an expired video shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the star showed off champagne, a chocolate cake and what appears to be sugary treats in a box, alongside vinyl and CD copies of her Invasion of Privacy album.

"What my team got me, guys!" the rapper said. "Yeah! Five years! Yeah, I'm still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthaf—in' album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain't nobody can tell me nothing."

The singer also reposted a post from RapCaviar on her Instagram Story noting that her three hits from the album, "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and "Bartier Cardi" (with 21 Savage) racked up over 4.1 billion Spotify streams, and also reposted a video from Atlantic Records celebrating the album.

"The GRAMMY-winning debut album became the first in history to have all tracks certified platinum or more by the RIAA, and spawned the diamond-certified hits "Bodak Yellow" & "I Like It," the company said.

The album was released on April 6, 2018 and shot to the top of the Billboard 200. The album was a critical success after its release and won the singer numerous awards including a Grammy for best rap album and a BET Award for best album of the year.

Her first single off that album "Bodak Yellow" also spent three weeks on the top of the Hot 100 singles, according to Billboard, and was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2021. Last year, all 13 songs off the album were certified platinum or higher by the RIAA — making her the first female rapper to accomplish this feat, per Billboard.

Cardi B is no stranger to living a lavish lifestyle, having gifted her husband Offset a $2 million check at his birthday party in 2021 and dropped $50,000 in cash for her daughter Kulture Kiari's 4th birthday last year.

RELATED Video: Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad — and Announce Their New Meal

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the rapper said she wants her kids — daughter Kulture, 4½, and son Wave Set, 19 months — to respect how hard their parents work and stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " said Cardi. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it," she added.