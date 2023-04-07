Cardi B Celebrates 5 Years of 'Invasion of Privacy' and Says She Makes 'Millions' with a Single Album

Cardi B released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, 2008

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on April 7, 2023 12:45 PM
Cardi B accepts Best New Artist onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Cardi B. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Cardi B is celebrating her debut album in style.

The "WAP" singer, 30, commemorated the five-year anniversary of the release of Invasion of Privacy — which shot her to fame and earned her her first Grammy — with her 159 million followers on Instagram.

In an expired video shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the star showed off champagne, a chocolate cake and what appears to be sugary treats in a box, alongside vinyl and CD copies of her Invasion of Privacy album.

"What my team got me, guys!" the rapper said. "Yeah! Five years! Yeah, I'm still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthaf—in' album, bitch! Yeah, wassup? Ain't nobody can tell me nothing."

The singer also reposted a post from RapCaviar on her Instagram Story noting that her three hits from the album, "Bodak Yellow," "I Like It" (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin) and "Bartier Cardi" (with 21 Savage) racked up over 4.1 billion Spotify streams, and also reposted a video from Atlantic Records celebrating the album.

"The GRAMMY-winning debut album became the first in history to have all tracks certified platinum or more by the RIAA, and spawned the diamond-certified hits "Bodak Yellow" & "I Like It," the company said.

The album was released on April 6, 2018 and shot to the top of the Billboard 200. The album was a critical success after its release and won the singer numerous awards including a Grammy for best rap album and a BET Award for best album of the year.

Her first single off that album "Bodak Yellow" also spent three weeks on the top of the Hot 100 singles, according to Billboard, and was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2021. Last year, all 13 songs off the album were certified platinum or higher by the RIAA — making her the first female rapper to accomplish this feat, per Billboard.

Cardi B is no stranger to living a lavish lifestyle, having gifted her husband Offset a $2 million check at his birthday party in 2021 and dropped $50,000 in cash for her daughter Kulture Kiari's 4th birthday last year.

RELATED Video: Cardi B and Offset Share Their Love in McDonald's Super Bowl Ad — and Announce Their New Meal

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the rapper said she wants her kids — daughter Kulture, 4½, and son Wave Set, 19 months — to respect how hard their parents work and stay humble despite their parents' means.

"They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don't ever feel like, 'I'm going to get it because I'm Cardi and Offset's kid,' " said Cardi. "They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it's more respected — especially when people see that you bust your ass for it," she added.

Related Articles
Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 has died
S Club 7's Paul Cattermole Dead at 46, Says Band After Reunion Announcement: 'Truly Devastated'
Lana Del Rey and Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Says She's 'So Excited' for Friend Lana Del Rey's Engagement: 'Power Couple' (Exclusive)
Ruston Kelly (2023)
Ruston Kelly Says New Album 'The Weakness' Is Him 'Sifting Through' a Series of Major Life Upheavals (Exclusive)
Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards
Courtney Love Pens Tribute to Kurt Cobain on 29th Anniversary of His Death: 'Miss Him Deeply'
Steve Aoki, Jimmie Allen Dixie D'Amelio Team up on New Single
Steve Aoki, Dixie D'Amelio and Jimmie Allen Team Up for Summer Anthem 'Older' — Listen Now! (Exclusive)
Beabadoobee Having a moment
Beabadoobee on Opening for Taylor Swift, Filipino Representation and Working with Her Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Devon Gilfillian
Soul Artist Devon Gilfillian on 'Full Circle Moments' with New Album 'Love You Anyway' (Exclusive)
XXXtentacion at I Heart radio Station 103.5 The Beat, Fort Lauderdale, USA - 26 May 2017
3 Men Convicted of XXXTentacion's 2018 Murder Sentenced to Life in Prison
Five Seconds of Summer Announce World Tour and New Live Album
5 Seconds of Summer Announce Upcoming World Tour and New Live Album Recorded in London
Masked Singer recap
Dee Snider Didn't Go on 'The Masked Singer' Season 1 Because He Thought the Show Would 'Never Work' (Exclusive)
Cardi B Goes Bare-Faced in Makeup-Free and Filter-Free Video on Instagram: 'My Hubby Told Me to Post'
Cardi B Goes Bare-Faced in Makeup- and Filter-Free Video on Instagram: 'My Hubby Said Take a Video'
Celebrity Street Photography featuring John Lennon
John Lennon's Ex May Pang Says He Warned Her She'd Have 'Problems Dating' Other Men After Him (Exclusive)
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Denies All Claims in Sexual Assault Lawsuit as Lawyer Accuses Him of 'Gaslighting'
navarone garibaldi and riley keough
Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Claims There's 'No Feud' with Riley Keough Amid Trust Battle
JoJo Siwa Hints at New Girlfriend in TikTok Video
JoJo Siwa Is Teasing a New Love on TikTok: 'Happy Feelings Are Meant to Be Shared'
May Pang, John Lennon, Julian Lennon
How John Lennon's Ex May Pang Helped Heal His Relationship with Son Julian (Exclusive)