Cardi B knows how to celebrate her birthday in style!

On Tuesday night the rapper welcomed the arrival of her 30th year with a burlesque-themed soiree at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

Arriving hand-in-hand with husband Offset, the "Up" rapper stole the show in a dramatic low-cut red jeweled corset, feathered headdress, garter and matching fiery strappy heels.

Offset complemented his wife's look with a sleek white suit and red tie.

Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche Tran and Day Sulan were among the celebrity attendees and friends to help Cardi celebrate at the party.

Last week, the star excitedly hyped the event — and the fact that she was leaving her twenties behind –– on social media.

RELATED Cardi B Gifts Offset a $2 Million Check at Extravagant Birthday Party: 'He Literally Got It All'

Chloe and Halle Bailey at the Cardi B birthday party. PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

"I wanna see sexiness," she said in a video on Twitter.

"It's gonna be a very sexy show. It's gonna be amazing, it's gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?" she added, before breaking into a few colorful words to describe that she would be turning 30.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in The Bronx, New York, is known for throwing lavish birthday parties — both for herself and others.

Last year, she rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party, which Offset later shared on social media alongside the caption, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus."

Jamie Foxx at the Cardi B birthday party. PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When Offset turned 30 last year, Cardi threw a sneaker-themed birthday celebration for her partner and presented him with a $2 million check as a gift.

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang!" Cardi said as a giant check was brought out. "Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf—a! That's $2 million, n—. Here you go!"

"I love you," Cardi B added as Offset looked at her (and the check!) in awe.

Last month, the couple celebrated another birthday milestone when their son, Wave, turned 1.

The proud parents marked their baby boy's first birthday — they also share daughter Kulture, 4 — with a race-car-themed birthday party.

The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.