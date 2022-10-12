Cardi B Celebrates 30th Birthday with Dazzling Burlesque-Themed Party in Los Angeles

The rapper, who wore a feathered headdress, low-cut corset and garter, arrived with her husband Offset

By
Published on October 12, 2022 08:51 AM
Birthday girl Cardi B & Offset are hard to miss in their matching red ensembles while attending Cardi's 30th birthday party at Poppy
Cardi B. Photo: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Cardi B knows how to celebrate her birthday in style!

On Tuesday night the rapper welcomed the arrival of her 30th year with a burlesque-themed soiree at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles.

Arriving hand-in-hand with husband Offset, the "Up" rapper stole the show in a dramatic low-cut red jeweled corset, feathered headdress, garter and matching fiery strappy heels.

Offset complemented his wife's look with a sleek white suit and red tie.

Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Karrueche Tran and Day Sulan were among the celebrity attendees and friends to help Cardi celebrate at the party.

Last week, the star excitedly hyped the event — and the fact that she was leaving her twenties behind –– on social media.

RELATED Cardi B Gifts Offset a $2 Million Check at Extravagant Birthday Party: 'He Literally Got It All'

Chloe And Halle Bailey Are Seen At <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> Birthday Party In Los Angeles
Chloe and Halle Bailey at the Cardi B birthday party. PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

"I wanna see sexiness," she said in a video on Twitter.

"It's gonna be a very sexy show. It's gonna be amazing, it's gonna be extravagant. I mean, hello?" she added, before breaking into a few colorful words to describe that she would be turning 30.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar in The Bronx, New York, is known for throwing lavish birthday parties — both for herself and others.

Last year, she rang in her 29th birthday with a dancehall-themed party, which Offset later shared on social media alongside the caption, "Happy birthday Mrs. Cephus."

Jamie Foxx is seen at <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a> birthday party in Los Angeles
Jamie Foxx at the Cardi B birthday party. PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

When Offset turned 30 last year, Cardi threw a sneaker-themed birthday celebration for her partner and presented him with a $2 million check as a gift.

"What do you like? Oh that's right! Some schmoney gang!" Cardi said as a giant check was brought out. "Babe, this is my birthday [gift] to you. I know you have a lot of business ventures coming in 2022 so bring out the birthday gift mothaf—a! That's $2 million, n—. Here you go!"

"I love you," Cardi B added as Offset looked at her (and the check!) in awe.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tiffany-haddish/" data-inlink="true">Tiffany Haddish</a> arrives at <a href="https://people.com/tag/cardi-b" data-inlink="true">Cardi B</a>'s birthday party at Poppy in Los Angeles
Tiffany Haddish at the Cardi B birthday party. GIO / BACKGRID

Last month, the couple celebrated another birthday milestone when their son, Wave, turned 1.

The proud parents marked their baby boy's first birthday — they also share daughter Kulture, 4 — with a race-car-themed birthday party.

The birthday boy made a grand entrance at the event in a bedazzled ride-on truck, gifted to him by Cardi's sister, Hennessey Carolina.

Related Articles
Cardi B
Cardi B Gifts Offset a $2 Million Check at Extravagant Birthday Party: 'He Literally Got It All'
Cardi B, Offset and kids
All About Cardi B and Offset's Kids
Cardi B/Instagram . jennette mccurdy. jennette mccurdy.
Cardi B Shares Sweet Family Photos with All Five Kids from Wave's First Birthday: 'My Hearts'
Cardi B/Instagram . jennette mccurdy. jennette mccurdy.
Cardi B Shares Photos of Son Wave's Grand Entrance to Extravagant Car-Themed First Birthday Party
Cardi B, Kulture Kiari Cephus
Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Are Matching Mermaids as They Celebrate Her 4th Birthday: Photos
Cardi B and son
Cardi B Shares Sweet New Photo of Son Wave, 11 Months: 'So Handsome'
Kim Kardashian, Lupita Nyong'o
44 Easy Halloween Costume Ideas, Straight From Celebrities
Cardi B, Offset
Cardi B Shows Off Mansion She Received from Husband Offset for Her 29th Birthday: 'My Love'
Lizzo is seen on October 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo Twerks in a Nearly-Naked Crystal Dress After Cardi B's Birthday Party
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Cardi B Addresses Social Media Commenter Who Said Singer's Daughter Kulture Has Autism
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B Says 'I Love the Man You're Becoming' in Birthday Tribute for Offset: 'I'm So Lucky'
cardi b
Cardi B Reveals She Bought a House in New York City: 'I'm So Proud of Myself'
Cardi B Instagram
Cardi B's Daughter Kulture, 3, Models Balenciaga Outfit for Mother-Daughter Date at Disneyland
Cardi B, Penn Badgely
Cardi B and Penn Badgley Have a Hilarious Fangirl Interaction on Twitter: 'He Knows Me'
Trevor and Melissa Lawrence
Who Is Marissa Lawrence? All About Trevor Lawrence's Wife