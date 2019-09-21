Cardi B Celebrates 2nd Marriage Anniversary to Offset: 'We Keep Learning and Growing'

Cardi B is celebrating two years of marriage with husband Offset!

Cardi, 26, shared a sweet tribute to the Migos rapper, 27, on Instagram on Friday, writing, “9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby ❤️.”

“We keep learning and growing,” she continued. “That’s what marriage about.”

She wrote the heartfelt message alongside a photo of the pair cuddled up together, flashing smiles.

The couple, who tied the knot in Sept. 2017, share 1-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari, who was born on July 10, 2018.

While Cardi and Offset are in a good place these days, their marriage weathered quite the storm this past year.

On Dec. 5, Cardi announced on Instagram that she and Offset had split following rumors of his infidelity. “We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time.”

Offset pleaded for his wife to come back, offering a lengthy apology on Instagram a week after Cardi announced their split.

“I only got one birthday wish and that’s to get my wife back Cardi,” Offset began.

“We’re going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy.”

The rapper then addressed his recent behavior, saying, “I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I’m saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God’s promise and being a selfish, messed up husband.”

“I’m trying to be a better person. I want to get this off my shoulders. I want to get this off my back. I apologize to you Cardi. I love you,” Offset said.

Image zoom Offset and Cardi B Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

The two later reconciled a few months later in February.

“It’s a personal thing,” Cardi told PEOPLE of getting back together with Offset.

Asked about the intense social media speculation over their coupling, the “I Like It” singer, 26, said: “I feel like we just really are a very regular couple.”

“We just do regular things,” she continues. “I just feel like: We’re famous … we’re really popular right now — I just don’t know the obsession, like I feel like everything we do is a big deal. Even before the bad scandals, just from the first time they seen us together, it was just like this big crazy deal.”

“My relationship — my marriage — is not for them,” said Cardi. “It’s not for them.”

“We have a baby right now. That’s like our real big focus.”

Image zoom Cardi B, Kulture and Offset Cardi B/Instagram

“I hang out with him, I talk to him every day and we do our thing,” Cardi said of Offset. “It’s just like — to make things perfect … it takes time. You know, f—— and hanging out doesn’t mean that you guys are on like a perfect note, it takes time. It takes time. And it’s a marriage and there’s a child involved and family involved.”

Offset also spoke out about their reconciliation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, saying, “We’re working through it.”

“Gotta work, gotta keep. Don’t stop… we’re young, man.”

The couple have since proved they are as in love as ever, showing off PDA on multiple red carpets.

The pair made their reunion official at the 2019 Grammys with a lick, not a kiss. The couple touched tongues again at the Billboard Music Awards in May.