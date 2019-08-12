Cardi B is back with yet another hilariously candid confession — and this time, it’s about her breast implants.

On Sunday, the “Press” rapper captioned a photo of herself rocking colorful braids, a cut-out black long-sleeved crop top (which exposes most of her chest) and neon pink pants on Instagram, “I can’t swim so I bought these titties so I can float.”

In the comments section of the post, Cardi, 26, received love from several stars, including DJ Diplo, who wrote, “Your [sic] a genius.” Supermodel Naomi Campbell also commented, “I know the feeling can’t float,” with two hearts.

Though it has been a longstanding urban myth that breast implants can help people float, it has been proven that saline implants have little to no impact on swimmers as they are neutrally buoyant. Silicone implants, which are denser than water, might even have a slight sinking effect.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May, Cardi revealed that she underwent a second breast augmentation surgery following the birth of her 13-month-old baby girl, Kulture Kiari, whom she shares with husband Offset, 27.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

“Yes, my daughter f—ed me up,” she joked. “She did. She so did.”

Image zoom Cardi B Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last September, Cardi — who had her first breast enhancement surgery at 19 — posted a candid clip to her Instagram page explaining that she wanted to go under the knife to make her chest appear more lifted.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—ers see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—. Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!” she said. “Kulture did me filthy!”

In May, Cardi confirmed that she also had liposuction after denying it for months. During her performance at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Cardi told the crowd that she did, in fact, get the plastic surgery.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But bitch I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

Image zoom Cardi B Scott Dudelson/Getty

Cardi went on to cancel and postpone a series of her concerts as she recovered from the surgery. To critics who said she should exercise instead of opting for surgery, Cardi said during an Instagram Live later that month, “I do whatever the f— I want with my body.”

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she said. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f—ing surgery. That’s right. All right?”