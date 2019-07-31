Cardi B Cancels Concert Minutes Before She Was Scheduled to Perform Due to Security Threat

Image zoom Cardi B Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Cardi B was forced to abruptly cancel her Indiana concert on Tuesday night after receiving a security threat at the venue.

In a tweet shortly before the rapper was set to take the stage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, it was announced that the concert would not be going ahead.

While fans were angered at first and vented their frustrations on social media, later the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the scheduled performance had to be canceled following an “unverified threat.”

Though the show was not happening, IMPD officers reassured everyone that there was “no immediate threat to public safety” and that authorities were currently investigating the matter.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life,” IMPD officials wrote. “We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert.”

“There is no immediate threat to public safety, this not an active incident,” they added. “Ongoing investigation #IMPDNow“

In a follow-up tweet, IMPD officers clarified that Tuesday’s show would be postponed to a later date and not just completely canceled as some initially began to believe, due to the wording of their first message.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse confirmed in a message on Twitter that the concert would be rescheduled for September 11 and that “all tickets for the original date will be honored,” but did not provide any further details on the situation.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, eventually spoke out about the incident on social media and sent her apologies to the crowd, who she said she looked forward to trying a new dance move for.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today,” she wrote on Twitter Tuesday. “I will like to let you know I was at the venue, I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show.”

“Unfortunately, there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now,” she continued. “My safety and your safety first.”

Along with the message, Cardi shared a video that had been recorded during rehearsals that showed her doing a headstand on the stairs of her stage before coming to her feet and continuing to sing.

The star also elaborated on her thoughts in a post on Instagram, which featured a screenshot of an announcement from the concert’s promoter, Mammoth Live, in addition to her rehearsal video.

“Dear Indiana, I just want to let you know I was in the venue today. I rehearsed and started doing glam,” Cardi explained. “Due to a security threat that is under investigation, the show was canceled.”

“I want to thank the promoters we have already rescheduled the show,” she added. “I’m so sorry guys I never dealt with a situation like this before and I’m not taking any chances. I love you guys ❤️❤️.”

Though Cardi has never dealt with a security threat at her concerts before, it isn’t the first time that she has had to cancel her shows this year.

In May, the rapper was forced to take some time off from performing while she finished healing from her liposuction surgery.

At the time, Cardi apologized to disappointed fans about her postponing shows, sharing that she wasn’t thrilled about either, and addressed her critics who claimed she should exercise instead of opting for surgery.

“You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live video, which has since been shared on YouTube. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m canceling millions of dollars in shows.”

“But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she said. “My breasts gotta f—- heal, and it is what it is … My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed.'”

“My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out,” she continued, addressing her critics. “And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed… So yeah, I have to get f—- surgery. That’s right. All right?”

That same month, Cardi’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the rapper was taking some time off.

“Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery,” her rep said. “Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”