Cardi B Says Community Service Is 'Best Thing' to Happen to Her, Calls It a 'Spiritual Journey'

Cardi B says that performing community service has changed her perspective on life.

After revealing on social media that she's started her 15 days of community service this week — the result of a plea deal stemming from an 2018 strip club brawl in Queens, New York — the "Bodak Yellow" rapper and mom (whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar) shared how the experience has opened her eyes to something bigger than herself.

"Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me. Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears. Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever," Cardi, 30, tweeted.

Cardi B. Adam Gray-Pool/Getty

Cardi's court case was a result of an incident that occurred in August 2018, when two bartenders at Angel's Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on them because she believed her husband Offset had had an affair with one of them, according to the The New York Times and TMZ.

The musician, who had 10 charges dismissed, pled guilty in September to two misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree and reckless endangerment. She accepted a plea deal that handed her a three-year order of protection from the women involved in the scuffle, plus the slate of community service duty.

Cardi's original deadline to complete the service was last month, but has now been extended to March 1.

"Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions. As a mother, it's a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I've made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to," Cardi said at the time in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

She continued: "These moments don't define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I'm looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans."

Cardi B/Twitter (2)

The rapper shared on Instagram Live recently that at least part of her service hours have been spent working with veterans. In an emotional message, she said she was moved by what she'd witnessed in her short amount of time at the facility.

"They go through so much," she said, adding that she thinks the U.S. doesn't "provide proper service to our veterans or ex-soldiers."

The Grammy-winning artist has also been updating her fans with Twitter photos of her chic community service looks, captioned with words of wisdom encouraging her fans to own up to their mistakes.

Her most recent post was uploaded on Friday morning. In the photo, she wears a casual athleisure ensemble accessorized by a black beanie with "Chanel" embroidered across it, plus a yellow Balenciaga handbag.

"My brains are burning from waking up early," she shared. "Community service then studio…but I did the crime 'I only have myself to blame.' "