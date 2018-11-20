Cardi B Achieves One of Her 'Childhood Dreams' by Gifting Her Mom a House: 'So Happy'

Cardi B is making money moves.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, bought her mother a house this week, she revealed on social media. In two new Instagram videos, she took her fans on a tour of the new digs — and expressed her pride about the sentimental purchase.

“Happiest day of my life,” Cardi said as she surveyed the kitchen, which is furnished with white cabinets. “Last year, I was so thirsty to buy my mom a home, and I could only afford a house that cost $600,000, and you know, we live in New York.”

She peeked into a side room and showed off the foyer, complete with a staircase that has an elaborate banister. “I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited until I could afford a dream home,” she explained.

Cardi B's mom's new house Cardi B Instagram

“My favorite part is the basement. Let me show you,” Cardi said as she walked downstairs to the empty first floor.

She noted that her 4-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari, who she welcomed in July with husband Offset, makes the house all the more worth it: “I’m emotional. … I’m just happy that when my daughter visits her grandma’s house, she’s going to come here.”

Another highlight? A rich red room that looks to be the start of a home movie theater. “Favorite part of all, it’s this,” she shared. “Can’t wait until all my family comes here, Thanksgiving, everything. So happy.”

In her next video, Cardi filmed the top floor, including its wooden floors and long curtains. “So this is the upstairs. So happy,” she gushed.

“Stay down till you come up !” she captioned her videos, which earned likes from John Legend and Kylie Jenner. “It’s always been a dream to buy my mother a house.”

“Last year i was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones i was interested for her weren’t at my price range,” Cardi explained again. “I worked and worked and now I’m here !!”

“Thank you everybody who supported me to make my childhood dreams come true! Buy my momma a house !!” the mother of one concluded. “don’t ask me for s— motherf—ers i got big girls bills.”

In October, Cardi said that she got her strict parenting style from her mother, who would not let her go to sleepovers as a child.

“My mom tried to stop me from all of that but I still did it,” Cardi said of her teenage hobbies. “I joined a gang. If she had let me out as often as I wanted to, I probably would be dead or got my face cut up. Or been a teenage mom.”

Later that month, Cardi told PEOPLE en Español in a cover story that her mother takes over Kulture’s babysitting duties — to a point.

“[When Kulture is] with my grandmother or with my mother, I balance it out because everybody gets tired,” Cardi said. “I don’t like going to sleep and leaving them with the responsibility of my baby because I know they just as tired as me. Same way I wanna sleep, they wanna sleep.”