Cardi B becomes a wife in her new video for “Be Careful” — and then just a few minutes later she becomes a widow. Moral of the story? It’s probably best not to mess with Cardi B.

Jora Frantzis directs the cinematic clip for the Invasion of Privacy standout, which follows videos for her singles “Bartier Cardi” and “Bodak Yellow.”

This most recent Old West-tinged visual centers around a rural church loaded with candles and crucifixes. The clip opens as Cardi waits at the altar in a blindingly white studded gown, while her man meets her in his cowboy-chic best.

Then the scene abruptly jumps to a darkened funeral, with a veil-clad Cardi paying her last respects to her husband in the coffin.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

She slams the casket shut just as she raps “You don’t care about a thing except your motherf—ing self — you make me sick” — making it apparent that this love had gone wrong somewhere.

The dramatic videos ends with the 25-year-old hip hop star driving a cross-shaped grave marker into the desert sand.

RELATED: Offset Reveals Horrific Injuries from Car Crash as Cardi B Claims He Swerved to Avoid a ‘Crackhead’

Cardi’s fiancé Offset has spoken out after his own near-death experience, having been injured in a car crash in Atlanta last week.

The Migos rapper — whose real name is Kiari Kendall Cephus — shared scary photos of himself in the hospital on Instagram Saturday, showing his neck in a brace and blood on the back of his hands and arms. Pictures also highlighted the immense damage to his car.

“This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S,” he captioned the post.

RELATED: Offset Hospitalized for Minor Injuries After Wrecking His Car in Atlanta: Report

The photos came as his fiancée, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s first child together, addressed the situation in a now-deleted tweet.

“Crazy how Set had to swerve and hit a tree cause a crackhead was in the middle of the road trying to get hit or kill himself, but God do unexplainable things!” Cardi wrote, according to Billboard. “Luckily a man was walking by, walked him home and just vanished. The Lord is real.”