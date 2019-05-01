Cardi B Reveals She Got Her 'Boobs Redone' After Daughter Kulture's Birth: She 'F—ed Me Up'

Cardi B is getting real about her post-baby body.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Money” rapper — who’s up for 21 awards at Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards — revealed that she recently underwent breast augmentation surgery following the birth of her 9-month-old baby girl, Kulture Kiari.

“I just got my boobs redone,” Cardi, 26, admitted. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

“Yes, my daughter f—ed me up,” she joked. “She did. She so did.”

Last September, Cardi — who had her first breast enhancement surgery at 19 — posted a candid clip to her Instagram page explaining that she wanted to go under the knife to make her chest appear more lifted.

“I don’t give a f—. If y’all mothaf—ers see me gone in November, December I’m getting my tits done! I don’t give a f—. Matter of fact, I’m not even gonna call it surgery. I’m just gonna say a titty renovation cause I gotta renovate these s—s!” she said. “Kulture did me filthy!”

All jokes aside, Cardi previously bemoaned the secrecy surrounding about the realities of postpartum life.

“People don’t really talk about what you go through after pregnancy,” she told W in October. “They don’t tell you that you get stitches down there or that your first two weeks you’re constipated. Or that you get contractions because of breastfeeding. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Though Cardi was able to bring Kulture to the set of her latest campaign photo shoot with Fashion Nova, she said she often experiences “mom guilt” due to her busy schedule.

“I do experience that mom guilt, you know? She’s here, but it makes me sad sometimes because it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, all that traveling,'” she explained. “I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up…every single time that she gets on an airplane, it’s all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.”

“And sometimes I wake up in the morning and she’s in my bed and I just want to cuddle and [I can’t],” she continued. “It is getting harder because she knows me. She recognizes more now and you can just tell she wants me to be there. Sometimes, when she sees me leaving, she looks at me like, ‘Bitch, where you going?'”

Whether fans will hear Kulture on Cardi’s upcoming album à la Beyoncé’s “Blue,” she said, “I don’t know. I get too emotional when it comes to my kid.”

Earlier this month, Cardi and her husband, Offset, teamed up for his steamy “Clout” music video — but she said things weren’t quite as sexy behind the scenes.

“I had such a bad migraine that day, it was so terrible,” she said. “As soon as I finished the music video, he just got me in a car and rushed me to the hospital.”

That aside, Cardi said she and Offset — who briefly split late last year due to his infidelity — are “doing good.”

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.