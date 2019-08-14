Cardi B Discusses Minimum Wage with Bernie Sanders in Sneak Peek of Upcoming Interview

Cardi B is asking Bernie Sanders the tough questions — what are we going to do about wages in America?

The rapper, 26, shared a clip from her sit-down talk with the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate in an Instagram post Tuesday night.

According to CNN, the pair teamed up to film a campaign video for younger voters. The outlet reports that Cardi and Sanders discussed a myriad of issues, including student debt, climate change, and the minimum wage.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be? The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising MINIMUM WAGE. I got the chance to ask @berniesanders about this, and these are his answers,” the Bronx native captioned the video.

In the clip, Cardi asks the Vermont senator, 77, about how will he fix the wide-spread issue of low wages in America.

“Like, for example me, as a New Yorker — not now, but you know, when I was not famous — I just felt like no matter how many jobs I get, I wasn’t able to make ends meet,” she said. “Like, I wasn’t able to pay my rent, get transportation and eat,” she shared.

RELATED: Feeling the Bern: Cardi B Sits Down with Bernie Sanders to Chat About the ‘Future of America’

Image zoom Randy Holmes/ABC (2)

Sanders agreed that low wages are a huge issue, adding that “tens of millions of people” are earning what he considers to be “starvation wages.”

“Can you imagine somebody today earning $9 an hour?” he asked. “How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation?” he asked.

Cardi then brought up the point of unemployment, citing that while job opportunities have grown in the United States, they’re still not paying enough.

Sanders responded that Cardi is absolutely right, which is why he drafted legislation recently which would raise the minimum wage to $15. Her shared that the law had passed in the House of Representatives.

“What we also have to do is make it easier for workers to join unions so they can sit down and engage in collective bargaining and earn a decent living,” he added.

The meeting between Cardi and Sanders came after she tweeted about the candidate earlier this month.

I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016 This man been fighting for equal rights,HUMAN rights for such along time.Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 16, 2019

“I been reading about Bernie Sanders and I’m really sad how we let him down in 2016,” she wrote at the time. “This man been fighting for equal rights, HUMAN rights for such along [sic] time. Seeing this country become a better place been really his passion for a long time not a new front for a campaign.”