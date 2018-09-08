Cardi B Exits Bash ‘Barefoot with Her Dress Ripped and Butt Out’ After Nicki Minaj Fight: Source

Cardi B was left exposed after getting into a fight with Nicki Minaj — ripping her dress in the process.

On Friday night, the rappers got into an argument at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party that left Cardi bruised, a source previously confirmed to PEOPLE. The bash was part of the festivities for New York Fashion Week.

During the altercation, Minaj, 35, was up against a wall and completely surrounded by security as Cardi, 25, screamed and lunged at her, another source tells PEOPLE.

In one video of the incident posted by Twitter user Danieljonasny, Cardi can be seen saying, “Bitch come here,” while appearing to make a lunge towards the “Barbie Dreams” rapper. Afterwards, a male voice can he heard shouting, “Don’t do it,” as Cardi — whose red Dolce & Gabbana dress was ripped in the back at this point — is led away while shouting about her daughter, Kulture Kiari, whom she did not mention by name.

In another video obtained by Cosmopolitan, Cardi can be seen removing her shoe during the altercation as she repeatedly screams, “I will f— you up!”

The insider tells PEOPLE that as Cardi was the one to throw her shoe at Minaj, it remains unclear how she ended up with a welt on her head, but Minaj did not. The source adds that it’s possible the shoe could have ricocheted back and hit her in the face.

Representatives for the rappers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; (2)

RELATED: Cardi B Left Injured After Trying to Fight Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week Party

In an additional video obtained by Power Star Live, Cardi can be seen carrying a red high heel in her hand after the fight while her underwear shows in the back where her dress has been ripped.

Before exiting, her entourage can be seen helping her cover up with the ripped material.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Escorted Out Of Fashion Week Party After Physical “Altercation” With Nicki Minaj

After the altercation, the source tells PEOPLE that Cardi was surrounded by her own team as she exited the event and was visibly upset and crying.

While her team initially tried to wrap the dress around her head to prevent cameras from getting a shot of her with the visible welt, they were too late, the source explains.

Additionally, the insider says Cardi did want to give a statement to police, who were already on the scene to provide extra security for the event and were not called in because of the altercation.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

RELATED: Cardi B Explains Why She Tried to Fight Nicki Minaj at New York Fashion Week Party

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Cardi arrived at the event first. After Nicki showed up, there was an “altercation” on the second-floor balcony during a Christina Aguilera performance.

“The scene was f—ing crazy,” the insider told PEOPLE. “It was entourage against entourage.”

Immediately following the incident, Cardi was escorted out by security while Nicki stayed inside, the source says. Cardi was seen leaving the party with a large lump on her forehead but no shoes.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” the source added.

An NYPD Public Information Officer confirmed to PEOPLE on Saturday that there have been no updates in the case, noting that “at this point in time we don’t have a complaint on either side.” An NYPD Public Information Officer previously told PEOPLE that no arrests had been made and officials were on the scene after the argument.

Cardi B Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Cardi later wrote a scathing Instagram post which she entitled “PERIOD.” It did not mention Nicki by name, but suggested she had tried to sabotage Cardi’s career and also spoken badly about the rapper’s daughter, Kulture Kiari.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—ing off!! I’ve worked to [sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s— in they raps but in real life they p—-!! This s— really is for entertainment!!”

Cardi B/Instagram

RELATED ARTICLE: Cardi B Reveals Nicki Minaj Met Gala Chat Was About an ‘Issue’: ‘My Feelings Was Really Hurt’

Friday night’s fight comes after a long-running feud between the pair. Nicki, however, has denied that there was ever any bad blood between them, though she did acknowledge a specific instance where she felt Cardi was ungrateful.

“The only thing that Cardi really, really, really hurt my feelings was the first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’,” Nicki explained of her collaboration on the song with Cardi and Migos. “I remember when I first came in the game, if a female of that stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying, ‘Thank you.’ The first interview she did after ‘Motorsport’ came out, it really hurt me. She looked so aggravated and angry. And the only thing she kept saying was, ‘Oh, I didn’t hear that, I didn’t hear her verse.’ I was like… ’What?’”