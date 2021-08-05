The Cardi Olympics? Watch Pregnant Cardi B Attempt to Do Rhythmic Gymnastics with Amanda Seales

Maybe she can't do the backflips with her baby bump, but she can definitely do spirals with a ribbon!

A gold medal for effort!

Cardi B is testing the waters of gymnastics before signing up her daughter for the Olympic-favorite sport. Accompanied by singer and Insecure actress Amanda Seales — who has a background in gymnastics — Cardi B gives the rhythmic version of the sport a try on a new episode of Facebook Watch's Cardi Tries. (PEOPLE has an exclusive clip!)

During the episode, the pregnant rapper, 28, explains that her daughter Kulture Kiari, 3, is interested in doing gymnastics so she wanted to give it a try. (On a recent Twitter audio, Cardi also shared that she wasn't sure whether to sign up her daughter for ballet or dancing classes.)

"I am not a flexible person, however, everything that I can do I'm gonna make sure my daughter can do," Cardi tells Seales, 40, in the episode. "Now that she turned 3, I'm gonna put her in gymnastics class. I just want her to be really flexible because being flexible always takes you a long way with everything."

In the PEOPLE clip, Seales shows off some flips before an expectant Cardi joins her with some twirls and spirals with a ribbon. (She's a natural at the ribbon twirling!)

The inspiration behind Cardi's gymnastics session? "I watch these Olympic gymnasts and I think that gymnastics would be a good sport for my daughter," she said.

Cardi and Seales were instructed by Stasya Generalova, who's a member of the United States' rhythmic gymnastics national team.

"When I heard Cardi B and Amanda were coming to my class, I was beyond stoked, because I know Cardi B is a complete performer, she knows how to get the audience going, and you need that in rhythmic gymnastics," Generalova said. "And Amanda's an ex-gymnast so I know she has tricks up her sleeve."

Perhaps gymnastics wasn't the best choice for a pregnant woman, but Cardi said, "After I give birth, I'll probably try artistic [gymnastics], because right now I can't really cross my legs together or nothing."

Cardi B recently opened up to Stationhead about how she broke the news to her husband Offset that they were expecting their second child together later this year.

The "Up" artist said she started to show pregnancy symptoms two weeks before the Grammys during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Cardi said she noticed her "mouth started to get watery" and she was experiencing headaches and carsickness.