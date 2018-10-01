Everything We Know About Cardi B's Fight at an NYC Strip Club Last August

Cardi B has found herself in hot legal water following a rumble at a New York City strip club back in August.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper surrendered to police on Monday morning and was subsequently arrested, PEOPLE previously confirmed. She was charged with assault and reckless endangerment and will be arraigned Oct. 29.

According to the New York Times and TMZ, the charges stem from an incident that occurred in August, when two bartenders at Angels Strip Club claimed that Cardi ordered an attack on the women because she believed her husband, Migos rapper Offset, had had an affair with one of them.

So what exactly went down at the Queens strip joint on Aug. 29?

The feud between Cardi and the pair of bartending sisters apparently dates back several months. According to TMZ, one of the two, a woman named Jade, says that Cardi had been threatening her on Instagram since early summer.

In June, Jade alleges, she and her sister — known as Baddie Gi — met Cardi in person at an Atlanta hotel, where the 25-year-old rapper confronted her with accusations that she’d been sleeping with Offset — her husband and the father of her then-unborn daughter, Kulture Kiari. Jade, for her part, denied the allegations.

Jade went on to claim that five members of Cardi’s entourage — though emphatically not the rapper herself — appeared at Angels on Aug. 15 and proceeded to rough her up by yanking her hair, pinching her, and even bludgeoning her with an ashtray, according to TMZ.

The supposed attack on Aug. 29 was apparently less planned and sparked by a thrown drink. Cardi and her entourage, including Offset, arrived at the club following his performance at Madison Square Garden with Migos and Drake.

According to Hollywood Life, Baddie Gi was ordered not to dance that night by management, presumably by request of Cardi. But she hit the stage anyway, resulting in alleged abuse from Cardi’s crew, including what TMZ reports as thrown bottles and chairs which caused “serious injuries that required medical attention.”

Though both Jade and Baddie Gi say Cardi never directly touched them, multiple sources — including an interview with an eyewitness on Un-Wine With Tashak — report Cardi stood up on a chair and yelled “I’m Blood — I’ll f—k you bitches up!” (Cardi previously confirmed her affiliation with the Bloods gang in a GQ profile earlier this year.)

In Instagram Stories archived by Hollywood Life, Baddie Gi seemingly referenced the scuffle. “Bitches swear they did something we good,” she wrote. “Y’all was so mad y’all ain’t want me to get on stage…Y’all pulled up with y’all coochies out throwing drinks and s—t what’s tea? Cus y’all ain’t do nothing lmao.”

She concluded the tirade by defending her sister Jade amid claims that she slept with Cardi’s man. “Y’all need to stop making up lies my sister does not f—k with Offset!!”

A rep for the rapper did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment — however, sources close to Cardi previously denied that she was involved in the attack, according to TMZ.

Nicki Minaj appeared to reference the incident on her Apple Music Beats 1 show Queen Radio last month while in the midst of addressing her own recent run-in with Cardi at NYFW on Sept. 7.

“You getting girls beat up because of what your man’s doing?” Minaj said. “This is not about Offset. There are women out here running hurt, running wild. There’s a reason why she’s doing these things.”